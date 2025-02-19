APEX Entertainment Introduces the Rockland Trust Speedway in Marlborough, Mass.

Rockland Trust Secures Naming Rights to Popular Go-Kart Track at New England's Largest Indoor Family Entertainment Venue

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / APEX Entertainment®, New England's Largest Indoor Family Entertainment Center, proudly announces a new, four-year partnership with Rockland Trust for the naming rights to its popular go kart track in Marlborough, Mass. With new graphic treatments, branded karts, and other elements around the track, the newly named Rockland Trust Speedway will be open to drivers tomorrow, February 20th, following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

The Rockland Trust Speedway is a dual level, quarter-mile indoor track built for high-powered racing with all-electric Sodi RTX Karts that feature amazing speed up to 35 mph and top-notch torque. Two of the speedway's 24 karts will feature Rockland Trust brand graphics along with the dashers around the track.

"When Rockland Trust opened an office in the APEX Entertainment Center Plaza, it created a perfect opportunity for us to partner with the bank to create a brand experience for the 5,000 or more weekly guests we serve at APEX Entertainment," said George Aronstein, Chief Operating Officer, APEX Entertainment. "However, what's most important to us is creating partnerships with businesses who share the same community values we have because it enables us to do more for the people in the surrounding area. As one of the largest banks in Massachusetts, Rockland Trust provides us - New England's largest indoor family entertainment center - with a partner who can help make that happen."

"Our sponsorship of the Rockland Trust Speedway reflects our commitment to building lasting relationships within the Marlborough community," said Peg McCarthy, Chief Retail Banking Officer. "With our new branch just steps away, we're proud to support a venue that brings people together to create unforgettable experiences. We look forward to deepening our relationship with the Apex Entertainment Center Plaza and welcoming local individuals and families to our new branch just around the corner."

In addition to the go kart track, Apex Entertainment® in Marlborough features 30 interactive bowling lanes, a large 85-game arcade, video game-themed blacklight mini golf, a two-story Boston-based post-apocalyptic laser tag game, bumper cars, a ropes course, action sport and golf simulator bays, a soft play area for children, and more - including the biggest soft, warm pretzel in New England. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts a large meeting space ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

About APEX Entertainment

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, Mass. and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

About INDB and Rockland Trust

Independent Bank Corp. is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County and commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" list in 2024, an honor earned for the 16th consecutive year. Additionally, the Bank is deeply committed to the communities it serves as reflected in the overall "Outstanding" rating in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender.

