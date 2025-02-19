Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, appointed new members to the Board of Directors starting February, 1, 2025.

Savvy Cyber Kids enables youth, families and school communities empowerment through technology by providing age-appropriate cyber safety, cyber ethics and digital parenting resources and education starting at three years old.

Joining the Board of Directors for Savvy Cyber Kids are Cathryn Marshall, Chad Raduege, and George Ressopoulos.

Cathryn Marshall states, "I believe it is everyone's responsibility to keep our children safe. It's time we all prioritize protecting every child from the dangers of trauma that so many unnecessarily experience."

Cathryn is an accomplished keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and internationally recognized author who empowers business professionals to harness their strengths and build meaningful connections. Her most recent publication, Virtually Wealth, is an Amazon #1 bestseller. With over 300 speaking engagements and regular appearances on NBC, she is a trusted voice in the business world. She serves on two cybersecurity boards and frequently speaks at cybersecurity conferences. She is the 2025 Chairperson for the Saprea Atlanta Gala, a nonprofit with a mission to liberate society from child sexual abuse. Her personal mission is to help as many people as possible live a healthy, balanced life.

Chad Raduege, Brig Gen, USAF (Retired) says, "This we know - our kids are the future and that future will be a digital one. After a long military career, I've dedicated my Chapter two on 'meaningful impact' activities in national defense, cybersecurity, technology, and innovation. Savvy Cyber Kids delivers a bullseye in those areas and is led by energetic, smart and visionary leader Ben Halpert. I'm humbled and honored to be part of this amazing organization."

Chad retired from the U.S. Air Force as a general officer with 29-years of cyber operations, communications, and information technology experience. He is a nine-time commander, including the White House Communications Agency. Prior to retirement, Chad served as Director of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Cyber, as well as Chief Information Officer for U.S. European Command. Upon retirement from the military, Chad launched the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute at The University of Tulsa. During his nine months as Executive Director, he established K-12 cyber education efforts across the state. Chad currently serves as President and CEO of The Raduege Group LLC, as a Partner with Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy, and as Chairman and CEO of the Air Force Cyberspace & Air Traffic Control Association. Chad also serves on multiple Boards of Advisors, to include America's Future Series, and on the Board of Directors for AFCEA International.

He earned his bachelor's degree in business management from Ohio State University.

"Cybersecurity passion starts at a young age and Savvy Cyber Kids helps promote, facilitate, and expose that passion," George Ressopoulos, Chief Information Security Officer said. "As a father and security professional I am honored to join the board of directors at Savvy Cyber Kids. The ongoing mission to protect the privacy and security of the next cyber generation coupled with making cyber fun is truly compelling."

Mr. Ressopoulos is the Chief Information Security Officer for NBCUniversal. In this capacity, George is responsible for protecting and defending NBCUniversal's ecosystem and providing a secure operating environment to showcase our services, products, and experiences. Since joining NBCU in 2018, George has contributed to the transformation of NBCUniversal's Cyber Security operations into a proactive threat intelligence driven security posture. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, George has over 15 years of cybersecurity experience spanning across information and operational technology within multiple industries including but not limited to media/entertainment, national defense, oil & gas, financial, electric/utility, and other critical infrastructures.

George holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems and a Master of Science in Business and Organizational Security Management.

Making meaningful, long term, generational change for the world's most vulnerable population which is young children, takes dedication. "In today's reality of youth sextortion related suicide, AI suicide encouragement, 24/7 cyberbullying, and the realization of harms against our children delivered through technology, educating young children starting at age three is paramount," said Ben Halpert, President and Founder of Savvy Cyber Kids.

"Most people want to believe quick fixes will work; when it comes to shaping human behaviors to build individual resilience, that is not the case. Our dedicated team looks forward to expanding our reach for the benefit of the world's children," said Ben Halpert.

The movement of cyber safety and cyber ethics education that started in the United States has now expanded globally, positively impacting the lives of children in 54 countries. With The Savvy Cyber Kids at Home children's book series available in Spanish, French, German, Hebrew, and English with more translations on the way, members of the Savvy Cyber Kids board of directors are a key force for good.

Learn more about the Board of Directors and their passion and support for Savvy Cyber Kids at https://savvycyberkids.org/about/board-of-directors/

Savvy Cyber Kids is grateful for the ongoing support of its sponsors: CISO Horizon, PWC US, Yass Partners, C- Vision International, Jodi Fink Halpert Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Vercel, and SecurityScorecard.

About Savvy Cyber Kids

Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable youth, families, and school communities to be empowered by technology, recognizes that children may be Digital Natives but are also "Digital Naives", who, without intervention, completely lack understanding of the implications of their digital actions. Founded in 2007 by noted speaker and author Ben Halpert, Savvy Cyber Kids resources are used in 50 states and 54 countries around the world to help parents and teachers educate today's youth on cyber safety and cyber ethics topics of cyberbullying, digital reputation, technology and screen-time balance, mental health, body and self-image, physical safety, sexting, privacy, gaming, child sexual predators, and more starting at 3 years old.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241307

SOURCE: Savvy Cyber Kids