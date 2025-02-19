The new inverters support up to 80 kWh of three-phase battery storage. GivEnergy has launched a new "Gen 3" range of single-phase, high voltage hybrid inverters in the United Kingdom, available in 8 kW and 10 kW models, with a close tie-in with GivEnergy's modular and stackable three-phase batteries, offering 10-80 kWh of capacity. Interim managing director for GivEnergy in the UK, Carl Pote, told pv magazine: "The new 8 and 10kW high voltage hybrid inverters are a truly exciting prospect for homeowners looking to make that transition to cleaner, greener tech. " "The increased output compared ...

