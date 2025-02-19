ULTRA RED Reports Triple Growth in 2024, Strengthening Its Position as a CTEM Leader

Rising industry demand for a comprehensive all-in-one CTEM platform is driving customer acquisition and hypergrowth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRA RED, a pioneer in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), today announced an extraordinary year of growth in 2024. The company achieved outstanding milestones, more than tripling its customer base year-over-year, more than doubling its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) with a 200% increase, and tripling its overall revenue with a 220% surge. This growth is driven by the critical need for organizations to proactively manage their threat exposure and reduce risks amidst the ever-escalating cyber threat landscape.

With a perfect 100% customer retention rate, ULTRA RED has proven its ability to deliver consistent value and maintain trust across its client base. The company also made significant advancements in threat research, uncovering 20 zero-day vulnerabilities and earning five prestigious "Hall of Fame" recognitions from leading global organizations. This underscores ULTRA RED's dedication to staying ahead of emerging threats and delivering proactive solutions. Industry recognition has followed, with ULTRA RED named a Top InfoSec Innovator in the CTEM category, a testament to its pioneering approach to cybersecurity.

The company's growth in 2024 was driven by several key factors. The widespread adoption of ULTRA RED's CTEM platform has become a cornerstone for enterprises and federal agencies seeking to address increasingly complex attack surfaces and sophisticated cyber threats. Momentum within the partner program has also played a vital role, with notable success in markets such as Japan. Additionally, the company's expansion into new territories has strengthened its global presence. Revenue growth was further supported by strategic upsell initiatives, showcasing ULTRA RED's ability to adapt and innovate in response to customers' evolving needs.

"Our IT environment is complex and constantly evolving, making it difficult to track and manage assets across on-premises and cloud infrastructure. The overwhelming noise often left critical vulnerabilities unaddressed," said Mr. Seita Ijiri, CISSP, SSCP, GCTI at Sysmex Corporation, Sysmex-CSIRT. "ULTRA RED has transformed our security operations, enabling us to focus on real, validated threats, prioritize issues efficiently, and strengthen our security posture."

At the heart of ULTRA RED's achievements lies its vision to drive adaptive security through innovation. By creating solutions designed to tackle the challenges of tomorrow, the company continues to empower organizations to fortify their defenses against evolving threats. "This year's incredible success reflects the strength of our technology and the deep trust we've built with our customers," said Eran Shtauber, CEO of ULTRA RED. "As leaders in the CTEM space, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and delivering cybersecurity solutions that truly make a difference."

About ULTRA RED

ULTRA RED is the global leader in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), offering unmatched scanning depth and cyber intelligence to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats. By leveraging technologies such as Automated Adversary Emulation, Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), and Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS), ULTRA RED enables businesses to understand, prioritize, and address their vulnerabilities effectively.

