Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Ships 2 Tons of Lac Knife Ore to US State-of-the-Art Carbon Processing Plant to Update Its Certificates of Analysis on Various Advanced Carbon Materials

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX.V:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced materials processing and sustainable battery technology developer, is pleased to announce the shipment of 2 tons of high-purity natural flake graphite ore from its Lac Knife deposit to an established US-based downstream industrial graphite and carbon processing plant. This initiative aims to generate updated Certificates of Analysis (COA) for various commercially viable mesh sizes and advanced carbon material types, reflecting new developments in material applications while maintaining confidence in the proven performance of our graphite.

The updated Certificates will serve as an essential resource for potential clients and offtake partners across industries, showcasing the unique characteristics of Lac Knife graphite and enabling collaboration on innovative applications.

About the US State-of-the-Art Carbon Processing Plant

Focus Graphite collaborates with the American Energy Technologies Co. of Wheeling, Illinois (AETC) to validate materials for high-end applications. AETC has a proven track record of working with leading manufacturing organizations worldwide as well as the U.S. Navy, DLA and Army, to ensure materials meet the highest standards for performance and strategic importance. Their state-of-the-art facilities enable rigorous testing, downstream processing, cutting edge AI-enabled manufacturing and development of advanced carbon materials, helping Focus Graphite Advanced Materials line of business align its products with the exacting requirements of global markets.

Advancing Focus Graphite's Strategy

The decision to update Certificates of Analysis aligns with Focus Graphite's strategic objectives of:

Leveraging Advanced Battery Technology: Supporting further development of the Company's proprietary patent pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology, which has shown promising results in battery cell testing. This technology is designed to work with any graphite material, making it a versatile solution for enhancing battery performance. Some of the shipped material will be used to produce this innovative anode material for further rigorous testing with third parties in larger batteries.

Enabling Collaboration: Providing potential partners and academic institutions with material samples to validate and integrate Lac Knife graphite into advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and EV battery applications.

Enhancing Commercialization Opportunities: Ensuring product market readiness to meet the demand for high-purity, North American-sourced graphite as industries shift toward onshoring and reducing dependency on foreign-controlled supply chains.

Although Focus shipped 2 tons of material to the state-of-the-art carbon processing plant, the Company retains over 200 tons of high-quality material, ensuring the availability of product for future testing including large scale commercialization testing.

Why Lac Knife Graphite?

Lac Knife's flake graphite deposit is known for its exceptional purity and versatility and uses a green processing technology, making it ideal for applications in:

Battery Anodes: Enhanced energy storage for lithium-ion, lead-acid, and metal-air batteries.

Advanced Manufacturing: Critical components for semiconductors, nuclear reactors, and high-performance coatings.

Green Energy Transition: Supporting EV and renewable energy storage with clean, natural flake graphite.

National Security: Stealth coatings, radar suppression, ice phobic and other high-performance materials used for advanced systems

Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite Advanced Materials, commented "At Lac Knife, our graphite's unique structure allows for a truly green processing approach as the impurities reside on the exterior of the flake, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals while preserving material integrity. This makes it ideal for high-end applications in semiconductors, batteries, industrial coatings, and defense. We have proven the quality of our material in the past and are now refining and updating our data as we approach our final permitting phase, estimated to be just one year away. We're actively seeking partnerships to collaborate on the next generation of battery technologies and high-performance applications. We encourage companies to reach out to us to explore how our technology and carbon materials can enhance their projects."

Anna Doninger, AETC's Manager of Government Relations was quoted in saying "We are excited to continue our work with Focus Graphite's material from the Lac Knife natural deposit in Quebec, which we have tested in the past. The material proved to have excellent thermal, electrical, lubricant, and electrochemical properties. The processing of this material at our brand-new industrial graphite and carbon plant in Wheeling, IL, which, in addition to downstream processing capabilities allowing for the manufacturing of battery grade graphite, we also recently launched our very own primary beneficiation technology, which operates in a locked cycle continuous mode and has a nominal feed rate of 1 kg of graphite bearing rock per minute. This capability positions AETC to support both the upstream and downstream processing needs of Focus Graphite Advanced Materials, which planned to be undertaken as part of our growing partnership. We at AETC continue to look forward to what the future has in store within our partnership with Focus."

Join the Future of Advanced Materials

Focus Graphite remains committed to building a sustainable, North American supply chain for high-purity graphite. Companies and organizations interested in exploring the potential of Lac Knife graphite in their products and technologies are invited to visit our website https://focusgraphite.com/ to learn more about partnership opportunities.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced materials company developing sustainable mining and technology innovations. At the heart of our operations is the Lac Knife flake graphite deposit, known for its high purity and grade-ideal for applications in the military, defense, and green energy revolutions. Currently advancing through Canada's mine permitting process, Focus Graphite is on the verge of transforming this resource into a viable supplier of critical mineral.

Our proprietary, environmentally sustainable processing technologies ensure a green, chemical-free pathway in the market. The Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite patent technology is aimed at improving battery performance. We specialize in producing advanced, high-purity graphite materials tailored for diverse industries, including EV batteries, military applications, and high-tech manufacturing.

Focus Graphite's commitment extends beyond resource extraction-we are actively seeking partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government bodies to try and accelerate the commercialization of advanced materials and technologies derived from our flagship project. Located in North America we are proud to contribute and help secure sustainable critical minerals supply chain that reduces dependency on foreign controlled supply.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit https://focusgraphite.com/

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com

613-612-6060

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the completion of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), the terms and expected closing date of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the intended use of proceeds, and the Company's business objectives, plans, and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Focus Graphite, Inc.

