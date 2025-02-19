AEG Presents Global Touring Matches Chappell Roan's $25K Donation To Support Artist Healthcare

With a combination of financial insecurity and heavy creative demands, the music industry can often take a heavy toll on the mental health of artists. Research indicates that 50% of musicians reported symptoms of depression, while an estimated 73% experience anxiety. Yet, despite these alarming figures, many in the industry struggle to access quality mental health care resources.

To help build a safer and more supported environment for artists to thrive, AEG Presents Global Touring has donated $25,000 to the WE GOT YOU! Campaign, an initiative founded by singer-songwriter Chappell Roan in partnership with Backline to support artist healthcare.

AEG Presents Global Touring's contribution matches Roan's initial $25,000 donation, amplifying the impact of the WE GOT YOU! Campaign. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering a safer and more supportive environment for artists and industry professionals alike. With increased funding, Backline can continue to expand its services, ensuring that those who bring music to life receive the mental health care they need and deserve.

Backline is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides mental health and wellness resources to music industry professionals and their families. We envision a future where mental health support is affordable and accessible in every aspect of the industry. The average waitlist time for a professional is 3 or more months, but Backline can help clients find providers within 3-7 business days.

The WE GOT YOU! Campaign is an initiative founded by singer-songwriter Chappell Roan in partnership with Backline to support artist healthcare.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire