Top legal AI platform Leya announced today that it has rebranded as Legora and released significant new product features that will increase productivity and efficiency for users across its platform. The new features include market-leading agentic research tools, a Microsoft Word add-in, and collaboration across their large-scale document analysis tool known as tabular review that allows for parallel prompts and tagging.

Founded in 2023 and led by CEO and Y Combinator alum Max Junestrand, Legora, a Latin word meaning "to bring things together," is an AI-powered workspace designed to unlock unparalleled collaboration between lawyers and machine intelligence. The platform is utilized in more than 15 countries by over 200 clients.

"Legora's rebrand and new product enhancements mark a milestone in our evolution and reflect not only our growth but our unwavering commitment to deliver the world's first truly collaborative AI for lawyers," Junestrand said. "As we enter this next chapter, we remain focused on innovating alongside our clients and providing AI-driven insights that give lawyers a decisive edge in an increasingly competitive market."

Legora's transformational AI tool enhances lawyers' abilities to complete end-to-end tasks more quickly and accurately; helping automate unprofitable work and freeing up time for complex problem-solving and high-impact, strategic work. With the new name comes three newly released features that integrate seamlessly within Legora and further bolster efficiency by allowing lawyers to utilize Legora's AI as a team while reviewing and delivering projects in real time. The product upgrades include:

Agentic web search: Legora can now agentically browse the web to provide deeper insights. After providing a query, Legora formulates the optimal web searches and reads through all relevant sources to generate an answer.

Microsoft Word add-in: Natively integrated with Microsoft Word as an add-in, users can ask questions about the documents' content, seamlessly use playbooks directly in Word, and instruct Legora to edit based on comments and redlines.

Collaboration: Legora users can now collaborate seamlessly in projects, including real-time updates across Tabular Review. Legora also integrates with law firms' existing technology stack and project structures like iManage and Sharepoint.

Hélder Santos, Head of Legal Tech and Innovation at the 1,600-lawyer international powerhouse Bird Bird, which has been working with Legora, said "Legora's work is transformative, seamlessly integrating people and technology to create innovative solutions. Our collaboration not only empowers our team to enhance workflows but also helps to ensure our clients are supported with accurate, practical and comprehensive support. By fusing the strength of our people with state-of-the-art technology, we are not just transforming legal services delivery we are pioneering the future. I look forward to witnessing Legora continue to go from strength to strength, driving meaningful change in the legal sector."

To date, Legora has raised over $35 million in funding from investors, including Benchmark, Redpoint, SV Angel, Y Combinator and others. WIRED named Legoraone of Stockholm's hottest startups in 2024.

About Legora

Legora (formerly Leya) is the world's first truly collaborative AI for lawyers. With offices in Stockholm and London, Legora is on a mission to empower exceptional lawyers by unleashing their expertise. The platform is utilized in more than 15 countries by over 200 clients. Legora collaborates with clients to help them work more efficiently, accurately, and devote more time to complex problem solving and high-impact, strategic work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250219690496/en/

Contacts:

kobrien@rubenstein.com