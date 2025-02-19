Almas Jiwani Foundation: A Historic Gala Celebrating Canada's Visionary Role in Advancing Urban SDGs - A Night of Leadership and Global Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / The Urban Economy Forum (UEF), in partnership with The Almas Jiwani Foundation (AJF), hosted an extraordinary Gala at the World Urban Pavilion, powered by Regent Park, on Friday, February 7, to celebrate Canada's pivotal role in advancing the Urban Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This exceptional event marked a significant milestone in the global movement toward sustainable urban development, bringing together visionary leaders, innovators, and key members of the diplomatic, business, and global communities to recognize Canada's leadership as a trailblazer in advancing the Urban SDGs.

The evening's highlight was the keynote address from The Honourable Bob Rae, President of ECOSOC and Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations, who underscored Canada's central role in shaping the future of urban sustainability. Ambassador Rae emphasized the importance of collaborative action in addressing urban challenges and advancing the UN's SDGs through innovative, inclusive, and sustainable solutions.

"Canada has long been a champion of peace, sustainability, and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The Frontrunner Program exemplifies Canada's commitment to driving meaningful change through innovation, resilience, and international cooperation," said The Honourable Bob Rae. "This event reflects the global importance of Canada's leadership in advancing sustainable urban solutions that benefit cities around the world."

A standout moment of the evening was the unveiling of The Canada Frontrunner Compendium, a groundbreaking initiative that positions Canada at the forefront of urban sustainability. Launched at the World Urban Pavilion, this initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Urban Economy Forum, UN-Habitat, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and The Daniels Corporation. Through this program, Canada is pioneering scalable solutions to urban challenges while advancing the global SDG agenda.

"We are thrilled with the success of this Gala, which underscored the vital role of leadership in driving forward the Urban SDGs," said Reza Pourvaziry, Chair of the Urban Economy Forum. "The event demonstrated the immense power of collaboration and innovation in tackling the world's most pressing urban challenges. It was a clear reflection of Canada's leadership in fostering global partnerships for sustainable development. We are excited to continue working alongside our partners to build sustainable, resilient cities for the future and empower communities to thrive in an ever-evolving urban landscape."

The Gala attracted a distinguished audience of CEOs, corporate executives, global partners, and diplomatic leaders, all united in their shared commitment to the Urban SDGs. Their collective efforts will continue to propel the agenda for urban sustainability and contribute to global solutions with far-reaching effects for future generations.

As we look ahead, Canada's continued leadership in sustainable development, urban sustainability, and gender equality will shine as a guiding light for the world,' said Almas Jiwani, CEO of the Almas Jiwani Foundation. 'We are actively advancing the SDGs in tangible, actionable ways, ensuring that today's cities are prepared to meet the needs of tomorrow, while driving progress toward a sustainable, equitable, and gender-inclusive global future. This is not just a Canadian achievement; it's a global call to action. It stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, proving how leadership, innovation, and collaboration can create scalable, tangible solutions to the challenges faced by cities worldwide.' 'I remain deeply grateful to the diplomatic community, esteemed guests, and dear friends for their unwavering support, which continues to be invaluable in advancing the mission of my organization."

As the evening drew to a close, the collective commitment to sustainable urban development was clear. New partnerships were forged, ideas exchanged, and the momentum to drive global change through innovative urban solutions was stronger than ever. The Gala served as a powerful reminder that through collaboration and a shared vision, Canada and its global partners are leading the way toward achieving the Urban SDGs on a global scale.

