TSX Venture 50 is the flagship program recognizing the 50 top-performing companies over the last year on TSX Venture Exchange, a world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth firms. The companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value as of December 31, 2024

The 50 companies on the list delivered an average share price appreciation of 207% to investors in 2024, up from 121% in 2023 and 73% in 2022. In addition, the group holds a combined market capitalization of $21.7 billion - an increase of over $16 billion over the course of the year.

This year's program partners include Blossom Social, Capital Event Management (CEM), Market One Media, MNP, and TMX Newsfile. Explore the full list at www.tsx.com/Venture50.

