Mittwoch, 19.02.2025
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2025 12:06 Uhr
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.: Ragnarok M: Classic Has Successfully Launched in Southeast Asia

Finanznachrichten News

Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Interactive, Inc., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile game, in 9 regions of Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and the early success has been made after the official launch in the launching markets.

Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched in 9 regions in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025, available for download on both Mobile and PC. Additionally, since the pre-registration in Southeast Asia began on November 14, 2024, it has reaffirmed its strong popularity and interest among local users by surpassing 1 million registrations as of January, 2025.

Ragnarok M: Classic has ranked first in free download of Apple App Store in 3 regions of Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia, second in Singapore and third in Indonesia after pre-registration download on November 14, 2024. After its official launch, the game ranked second in free download of Google Play in Thailand, fifth in Singapore and ninth in Philippines. In addition, it has ranked second in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, fourth in Philippines and tenth in Indonesia, and tenth in top grossing of Google Play in Philippines and eleventh in Thailand.

Gravity stated, "To celebrate the official launching of Ragnarok M: Classic, we provide a variety of special events and we hope users to participate and enjoy the rewards".

[Gravity Official Website]
http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok M: Classic Google Play Download Page]
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravityus.romzeny.aos

[Ragnarok M: Classic Apple App Store Download Page]
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ragnarok-m-classic/id6602882281

[Ragnarok M: Classic Official Website]
https://classic.ragnaroketernallove.com/

[Ragnarok M: Classic Official Facebook Page]
https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokMClassic/

[Ragnarok M: Classic Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/romclassic

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Yujin Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801


