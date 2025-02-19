Anzeige
WKN: 870450 | ISIN: CA0679011084 | Ticker-Symbol: ABR
Tradegate
19.02.25
18:05 Uhr
17,578 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,57017,60618:15
17,57217,60818:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2025 13:48 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick Files Technical Reports for Lumwana Expansion and Reko Diq Projects

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that it has filed technical reports for each of the Reko Diq Project and the Lumwana Expansion Project in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The technical reports are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website.

Enquiries

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
