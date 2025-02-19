Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick Files Technical Reports for Lumwana Expansion and Reko Diq Projects

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that it has filed technical reports for each of the Reko Diq Project and the Lumwana Expansion Project in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The technical reports are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website .

Enquiries

Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com