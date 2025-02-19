Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media Joins Rumble Lawsuit to Stop Censorship

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, joined Rumble today in filing a lawsuit to halt attempts by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to force Rumble to censor accounts belonging to a U.S.-based Brazilian user.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. federal court in Tampa, Florida, aims to free Rumble from Moraes gag orders clearly intended to suppress the political opinions of a Rumble user. Such censorship would violate TMTG's and Rumble's commitment to free speech and-if enforced in the United States-violate the First Amendment as well as other laws.

TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "TMTG is firmly committed to upholding the right to free expression. This is not just a slogan, it's the core mission of this company. We're proud to join our partner Rumble in standing against unjust demands for political censorship regardless of who makes them."

Moraes's gag orders demand the suspension and prohibit the creation of accounts, require Rumble to turn over account-holder information, impose daily fines, and compel potential shutdowns of Rumble. Compliance with the gag orders would directly harm TMTG-whose global online platform Truth Social is powered by Rumble servers.

The text of the lawsuit is available at this link.

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

