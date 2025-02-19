Garmin Ltd.: Garmin announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results

Reports record full-year revenue and profit, and proposes a 20% dividend increase

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024.

Highlights for fourth quarter 2024 include:

Consolidated revenue of $1.82 billion, a 23% increase compared to the prior year quarter

Gross margin expanded to 59.3% from 58.3% in the prior year quarter

Operating margin expanded to 28.3% compared to 23.0% in the prior year quarter

Operating income was $516 million, a 52% increase compared to the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS of $2.25 and pro forma EPS (1) of $2.41, representing 40% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter

of $2.41, representing 40% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter Shipped over 300 million units since inception

Runway Occupancy Awareness technology honored with a prestigious Laureate Award from Aviation Week Network

Garmin ranked No. 1 for the 21st consecutive year in Professional Pilot's Avionics Manufacturers Product Support Survey

Launched the Approach ® R50, portable golf launch monitor with a built-in simulator

R50, portable golf launch monitor with a built-in simulator Launched the Descent X50i, our first large-format dive computer

Highlights for fiscal year 2024 include:

Celebrated our 35 th year anniversary of creating innovative products

year anniversary of creating innovative products Record consolidated revenue of $6.30 billion, a 20% increase compared to the prior year

All segments posted record full-year revenue

Gross margin expanded to 58.7% compared to 57.5% in the prior year

Operating margin expanded to 25.3% compared to 20.9% in the prior year

Record operating income of $1.59 billion, a 46% increase compared to the prior year

GAAP EPS of $7.30 and record pro forma EPS(1) of $7.39, representing 32% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended











52-Weeks Ended













December 28,



December 30,



YoY



December 28,



December 30,



YoY





2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Net sales

$ 1,822,560



$ 1,482,501





23 %

$ 6,296,903



$ 5,228,252





20 % Fitness



539,305





412,076





31 %



1,774,487





1,344,637





32 % Outdoor



629,373





486,378





29 %



1,961,990





1,697,151





16 % Aviation



236,875





217,134





9 %



876,614





846,329





4 % Marine



251,259





239,886





5 %



1,073,192





916,911





17 % Auto OEM



165,748





127,027





30 %



610,620





423,224





44 %

















































Gross profit



1,079,926





864,149





25 %



3,696,555





3,004,955





23 % Gross margin %



59.3 %



58.3 %











58.7 %



57.5 %

























































Operating income



516,082





340,454





52 %



1,593,994





1,092,160





46 % Operating margin %



28.3 %



23.0 %











25.3 %



20.9 %

























































GAAP diluted EPS

$ 2.25



$ 2.82





(20) %

$ 7.30



$ 6.71





9 % Pro forma diluted EPS (1)

$ 2.41



$ 1.72





40 %

$ 7.39



$ 5.59





32 %

















































(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS



Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"2024 was a year of remarkable growth and achievement for Garmin, resulting in record full-year consolidated revenue and record full-year revenue in all five of our segments, as well as record full-year consolidated operating income. We are entering 2025 with continued strong momentum from our robust product lineup and have many product launches planned during the year. I am very proud of what we accomplished in 2024 and look forward to all that 2025 will bring." - Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Ltd.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment increased 31% in the fourth quarter with growth across all categories led by strong demand for wearables. Gross and operating margins were 57% and 30%, respectively, resulting in $159 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched Lily® 2 Active, our smallest smartwatch with GPS, featuring a timeless design and up to nine days of battery life in smartwatch mode. We also recently released our 2024 Connect Fitness Report which highlights overall health and fitness trends of our customers around the world.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment increased 29% in the fourth quarter with growth led by adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 67% and 40%, respectively, resulting in $251 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the Approach R50, the only portable golf launch monitor with a built-in simulator, featuring a 10" built-in color touchscreen display and more than 43,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide. We also launched the Descent X50i, our largest dive computer with a vivid 3" color display providing rich information that is readable at a glance.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 9% in the fourth quarter with growth contributions from both the OEM and aftermarket product categories. Gross and operating margins were 75% and 27%, respectively, resulting in $64 million of operating income. During the quarter, Textron Aviation announced the G3000® PRIME integrated flight deck with Autoland for the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3. Also, the G3000 PRIME has been selected by BETA Technologies for the ALIA conventional take-off and landing electric aircraft, which conducted its inaugural flight during the quarter.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment increased 5% in the fourth quarter with growth across multiple categories. Gross and operating margins were 58% and 20%, respectively, resulting in $51 million of operating income. During the quarter, Garmin was awarded a 2024 National Boating Safety Award from the Sea Tow Foundation for the fourth consecutive year. Also during the quarter, JL Audio® received an Innovation Award for its Pavilion line of outdoor home speakers from Home Technology Specialists of America, Inc., a leading consumer electronics trade group.

Auto OEM:

Revenue from the auto OEM segment increased 30% during the fourth quarter due to increased shipments of domain controllers. Gross margin was 17%, and we recorded an operating loss of $9 million in the quarter. Our Unified Cabin domain controller solution was recognized as a Consumer Electronics Show 2025 Innovation Award Honoree in the in-vehicle entertainment category.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $564 million, an 8% increase over the prior year, primarily driven by higher personnel-related costs.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we reported $80 million of income tax expense, representing an effective tax rate of 15.6%. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we reported a $159 million income tax benefit. Excluding $181 million of income tax benefit due to the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets, and $12 million of income tax benefit due to auto OEM manufacturing tax incentives in Poland, our pro forma effective tax rate(1) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 9.0%. The increase in the current quarter effective tax rate compared to the prior year pro forma tax rate is primarily due to an increase in the combined federal and cantonal Switzerland statutory tax rate in response to global minimum tax requirements.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we generated operating cash flow of $484 million and free cash flow(1) of $399 million. We paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $144 million and repurchased $33 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, leaving approximately $238 million remaining as of December 28, 2024 in the share repurchase program authorized through December 2026. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $3.7 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

2025 Fiscal Year Guidance(2):

We expect full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $6.80 billion, an increase of approximately 8% over 2024. We expect our full-year pro forma EPS to be approximately $7.80 based upon gross margin of approximately 58.7%, operating margin of approximately 25.0% and pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 16.5%.





2025 Guidance Revenue

$6.80B Gross Margin

58.7 % Operating Margin

25.0 % Pro forma Effective Tax Rate

16.5 % Pro forma EPS

$7.80

(2) All amounts and %'s in the above 2025 Guidance table are approximate. Also, see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures.

Dividend Recommendation:

The Board of Directors intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 6, 2025, a cash dividend in the amount of $3.60 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the dividend in four installments as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

Dividend Per Share June 27, 2025

June 16, 2025

$0.90 September 26, 2025

September 12, 2025

$0.90 December 26, 2025

December 12, 2025

$0.90 March 27, 2026

March 13, 2026

$0.90

In addition, the Board has established March 28, 2025 as the payment date and March 14, 2025 as the record date for the final dividend installment of $0.75 per share, per the prior dividend approval at the 2024 annual shareholders' meeting. The first, second and third payments of $0.75 per share were made on June 28, 2024, September 27, 2024, and December 27, 2024, respectively.

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where:

https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/ How:

Simply log on to the web at the address above

An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 18, 2026 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2025 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2024 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 28, 2024. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, Approach, G3000, Lily and JL Audio are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Descent is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)







































13-Weeks Ended



52-Weeks Ended





December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales

$ 1,822,560



$ 1,482,501



$ 6,296,903



$ 5,228,252

Cost of goods sold



742,634





618,352





2,600,348





2,223,297

Gross profit



1,079,926





864,149





3,696,555





3,004,955



































Research and development expense



258,752





237,245





993,601





904,696

Selling, general and administrative expenses



305,092





286,450





1,108,960





1,008,099

Total operating expenses



563,844





523,695





2,102,561





1,912,795



































Operating income



516,082





340,454





1,593,994





1,092,160

Other income (expense):































Interest income



30,377





22,840





113,520





77,302

Foreign currency (losses) gains



(36,184)





19,488





(20,599)





26,434

Other income



5,864





254





8,486





4,460

Total other income (expense)



57





42,582





101,407





108,196



































Income before income taxes



516,139





383,036





1,695,401





1,200,356

Income tax provision (benefit)



80,405





(159,089)





283,965





(89,280)

Net income

$ 435,734



$ 542,125



$ 1,411,436



$ 1,289,636



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.27



$ 2.83



$ 7.35



$ 6.74

Diluted

$ 2.25



$ 2.82



$ 7.30



$ 6.71



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



192,075





191,363





192,060





191,397

Diluted



193,759





192,557





193,281





192,058



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























December 28, 2024



December 30,

2023

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,079,468



$ 1,693,452

Marketable securities



421,270





274,618

Accounts receivable, net



983,404





815,243

Inventories



1,473,978





1,345,955

Deferred costs



24,040





16,316

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



353,993





318,556

Total current assets



5,336,153





4,464,140



















Property and equipment, net



1,236,884





1,224,097

Operating lease right-of-use assets



164,656





143,724

Noncurrent marketable securities



1,198,331





1,125,191

Deferred income tax assets



822,521





754,635

Noncurrent deferred costs



6,898





11,057

Goodwill



603,947





608,474

Other intangible assets, net



154,163





181,145

Other noncurrent assets



106,974





91,106

Total assets

$ 9,630,527



$ 8,603,569



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 359,365



$ 253,790

Salaries and benefits payable



210,879





190,014

Accrued warranty costs



62,473





55,738

Accrued sales program costs



108,492





98,610

Other accrued expenses



216,721





245,874

Deferred revenue



110,997





101,189

Income taxes payable



294,582





225,475

Dividend payable



144,349





139,997

Total current liabilities



1,507,858





1,310,687



















Deferred income tax liabilities



103,274





114,682

Noncurrent income taxes payable



7,014





16,521

Noncurrent deferred revenue



28,321





36,148

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



134,886





113,035

Other noncurrent liabilities



776





436



















Stockholders' equity:















Common shares (194,901 and 195,880 shares authorized and issued; 192,468 and 191,777 shares outstanding)



19,490





19,588

Additional paid-in capital



2,247,484





2,125,467

Treasury shares (2,433 and 4,103 shares)



(270,521)





(330,909)

Retained earnings



5,999,183





5,263,528

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(147,238)





(65,614)

Total stockholders' equity



7,848,398





7,012,060

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,630,527



$ 8,603,569



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























52-Weeks Ended





December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023

Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 1,411,436



$ 1,289,636

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



140,494





132,347

Amortization



39,241





45,225

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment



(4,903)





215

Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)



26,889





(25,541)

Deferred income taxes



(88,137)





(340,774)

Stock compensation expense



137,162





101,422

Realized losses on marketable securities



8





62

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



(196,256)





(129,120)

Inventories



(178,815)





244,506

Other current and noncurrent assets



(42,130)





7,887

Accounts payable



120,637





28,503

Other current and noncurrent liabilities



24,546





52,188

Deferred revenue



2,223





10,411

Deferred costs



(3,615)





(2,661)

Income taxes



43,691





(38,041)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,432,471





1,376,265



















Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(193,571)





(193,524)

Purchase of marketable securities



(507,518)





(170,681)

Redemption of marketable securities



309,166





183,372

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(16,444)





(150,853)

Other investing activities, net



15,034





(1,286)

Net cash used in investing activities



(393,333)





(332,972)



















Financing activities:















Dividends



(572,355)





(558,769)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury shares related to equity awards



49,963





44,063

Purchase of treasury shares related to equity awards



(42,117)





(22,815)

Purchase of treasury shares under share repurchase plan



(62,348)





(98,988)

Net cash used in financing activities



(626,857)





(636,509)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(26,283)





7,460



















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



385,998





414,244

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



1,694,156





1,279,912

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$ 2,080,154



$ 1,694,156



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Fitness



Outdoor



Aviation



Marine



Auto OEM



Total

13-Weeks Ended December 28, 2024

Net sales

$ 539,305



$ 629,373



$ 236,875



$ 251,259



$ 165,748



$ 1,822,560

Gross profit



308,632





420,759





178,379





144,655





27,501





1,079,926

Operating income (loss)



159,161





251,322





64,469





50,588





(9,458)





516,082



















































13-Weeks Ended December 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 412,076



$ 486,378



$ 217,134



$ 239,886



$ 127,027



$ 1,482,501

Gross profit



232,147





317,061





162,214





126,099





26,628





864,149

Operating income (loss)



92,550





163,855





56,671





37,294





(9,916)





340,454



















































52-Weeks December 28, 2024

Net sales

$ 1,774,487



$ 1,961,990



$ 876,614



$ 1,073,192



$ 610,620



$ 6,296,903

Gross profit



1,032,007





1,306,405





656,509





594,127





107,507





3,696,555

Operating income (loss)



482,672





702,730





211,367





236,010





(38,785)





1,593,994



















































52-Weeks December 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 1,344,637



$ 1,697,151



$ 846,329



$ 916,911



$ 423,224



$ 5,228,252

Gross profit



716,906





1,072,861





625,988





491,261





97,939





3,004,955

Operating income (loss)



232,201





515,254





226,400





179,429





(61,124)





1,092,160



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























































13-Weeks Ended











52-Weeks Ended













December 28,



December 30,



YoY



December 28,



December 30,



YoY





2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Net sales

$ 1,822,560



$ 1,482,501



23 %



$ 6,296,903



$ 5,228,252



20 %

Americas



854,816





732,648



17 %





3,036,083





2,614,358



16 %

EMEA



701,252





523,439



34 %





2,319,310





1,775,965



31 %

APAC



266,492





226,414



18 %





941,510





837,929



12 %



















































EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa

APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent



Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the full year 2024 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



52-Weeks Ended





December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023





$



ETR (1)



$



ETR (1)



$



ETR (1)



$



ETR (1)

GAAP income tax provision (benefit)

$ 80,405



15.6 %



$ (159,089)



(41.5) %



$ 283,965



16.7 %



$ (89,280)



(7.4) %

Pro forma discrete tax items:































































Tax effect of state rate change (2)



-













-













-













(2,269)









Switzerland deferred tax assets (3)



-













181,410













-













181,410









Poland incentive tax credits (4)



-













12,116













-













12,116









Pro forma income tax provision

$ 80,405



15.6 %



$ 34,437



9.0 %



$ 283,965



16.7 %



$ 101,977



8.5 %





(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision (benefit) divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



(2) In third quarter 2023, the Company recognized $2.3 million of tax expense due to the revaluation of deferred tax assets associated with the change in corporate income tax rate for the state of Kansas.



(3) Certain Switzerland deferred tax assets related to the enactment of Switzerland Federal and Schaffhausen cantonal tax reform were revalued in the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in income tax benefit of $181.4 million.



(4) In fourth quarter 2023, the Company recognized $12.1 million of income tax benefit due to Auto OEM manufacturing tax incentives in Poland.



Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



52-Weeks Ended





December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

GAAP net income

$ 435,734



$ 542,125



$ 1,411,436



$ 1,289,636

Foreign currency gains / losses (1)



36,184





(19,488)





20,599





(26,434)

Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses (2)



(5,637)





1,752





(3,450)





2,246

Pro forma discrete tax items (3)



-





(193,526)





-





(191,257)

Pro forma net income

$ 466,281



$ 330,863



$ 1,428,585



$ 1,074,191



































GAAP net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.27



$ 2.83



$ 7.35



$ 6.74

Diluted

$ 2.25



$ 2.82



$ 7.30



$ 6.71



































Pro forma net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.43



$ 1.73



$ 7.44



$ 5.61

Diluted

$ 2.41



$ 1.72



$ 7.39



$ 5.59



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



192,075





191,363





192,060





191,397

Diluted



193,759





192,557





193,281





192,058





(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.



(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 15.6% and 16.7% for the 13-weeks and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, respectively, and the pro forma effective tax rate of 9.0% and 8.5% for the 13-weeks and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, respectively.



(3) The 2023 discrete tax items are discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.



Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



52-Weeks Ended





December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 483,890



$ 465,941



$ 1,432,471



$ 1,376,265

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(84,702)





(48,648)





(193,571)





(193,524)

Free Cash Flow

$ 399,188



$ 417,293



$ 1,238,900



$ 1,182,741



Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2025 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.09 per share for the 52 weeks ended December 28, 2024.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2025 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.