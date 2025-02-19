Anzeige
Garmin Ltd.: Garmin announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results

Finanznachrichten News

Reports record full-year revenue and profit, and proposes a 20% dividend increase

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024.

Highlights for fourth quarter 2024 include:

  • Consolidated revenue of $1.82 billion, a 23% increase compared to the prior year quarter
  • Gross margin expanded to 59.3% from 58.3% in the prior year quarter
  • Operating margin expanded to 28.3% compared to 23.0% in the prior year quarter
  • Operating income was $516 million, a 52% increase compared to the prior year quarter
  • GAAP EPS of $2.25 and pro forma EPS(1) of $2.41, representing 40% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter
  • Shipped over 300 million units since inception
  • Runway Occupancy Awareness technology honored with a prestigious Laureate Award from Aviation Week Network
  • Garmin ranked No. 1 for the 21st consecutive year in Professional Pilot's Avionics Manufacturers Product Support Survey
  • Launched the Approach® R50, portable golf launch monitor with a built-in simulator
  • Launched the Descent X50i, our first large-format dive computer

Highlights for fiscal year 2024 include:

  • Celebrated our 35th year anniversary of creating innovative products
  • Record consolidated revenue of $6.30 billion, a 20% increase compared to the prior year
  • All segments posted record full-year revenue
  • Gross margin expanded to 58.7% compared to 57.5% in the prior year
  • Operating margin expanded to 25.3% compared to 20.9% in the prior year
  • Record operating income of $1.59 billion, a 46% increase compared to the prior year
  • GAAP EPS of $7.30 and record pro forma EPS(1) of $7.39, representing 32% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year

(In thousands, except per share information)


13-Weeks Ended







52-Weeks Ended








December 28,



December 30,



YoY



December 28,



December 30,



YoY




2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change


Net sales


$

1,822,560



$

1,482,501




23

%


$

6,296,903



$

5,228,252




20

%

Fitness



539,305




412,076




31

%



1,774,487




1,344,637




32

%

Outdoor



629,373




486,378




29

%



1,961,990




1,697,151




16

%

Aviation



236,875




217,134




9

%



876,614




846,329




4

%

Marine



251,259




239,886




5

%



1,073,192




916,911




17

%

Auto OEM



165,748




127,027




30

%



610,620




423,224




44

%


























Gross profit



1,079,926




864,149




25

%



3,696,555




3,004,955




23

%

Gross margin %



59.3

%



58.3

%







58.7

%



57.5

%






























Operating income



516,082




340,454




52

%



1,593,994




1,092,160




46

%

Operating margin %



28.3

%



23.0

%







25.3

%



20.9

%






























GAAP diluted EPS


$

2.25



$

2.82




(20)

%


$

7.30



$

6.71




9

%

Pro forma diluted EPS (1)


$

2.41



$

1.72




40

%


$

7.39



$

5.59




32

%


























(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS


Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"2024 was a year of remarkable growth and achievement for Garmin, resulting in record full-year consolidated revenue and record full-year revenue in all five of our segments, as well as record full-year consolidated operating income. We are entering 2025 with continued strong momentum from our robust product lineup and have many product launches planned during the year. I am very proud of what we accomplished in 2024 and look forward to all that 2025 will bring." - Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Ltd.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment increased 31% in the fourth quarter with growth across all categories led by strong demand for wearables. Gross and operating margins were 57% and 30%, respectively, resulting in $159 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched Lily® 2 Active, our smallest smartwatch with GPS, featuring a timeless design and up to nine days of battery life in smartwatch mode. We also recently released our 2024 Connect Fitness Report which highlights overall health and fitness trends of our customers around the world.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment increased 29% in the fourth quarter with growth led by adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 67% and 40%, respectively, resulting in $251 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the Approach R50, the only portable golf launch monitor with a built-in simulator, featuring a 10" built-in color touchscreen display and more than 43,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide. We also launched the Descent X50i, our largest dive computer with a vivid 3" color display providing rich information that is readable at a glance.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 9% in the fourth quarter with growth contributions from both the OEM and aftermarket product categories. Gross and operating margins were 75% and 27%, respectively, resulting in $64 million of operating income. During the quarter, Textron Aviation announced the G3000® PRIME integrated flight deck with Autoland for the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3. Also, the G3000 PRIME has been selected by BETA Technologies for the ALIA conventional take-off and landing electric aircraft, which conducted its inaugural flight during the quarter.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment increased 5% in the fourth quarter with growth across multiple categories. Gross and operating margins were 58% and 20%, respectively, resulting in $51 million of operating income. During the quarter, Garmin was awarded a 2024 National Boating Safety Award from the Sea Tow Foundation for the fourth consecutive year. Also during the quarter, JL Audio® received an Innovation Award for its Pavilion line of outdoor home speakers from Home Technology Specialists of America, Inc., a leading consumer electronics trade group.

Auto OEM:

Revenue from the auto OEM segment increased 30% during the fourth quarter due to increased shipments of domain controllers. Gross margin was 17%, and we recorded an operating loss of $9 million in the quarter. Our Unified Cabin domain controller solution was recognized as a Consumer Electronics Show 2025 Innovation Award Honoree in the in-vehicle entertainment category.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $564 million, an 8% increase over the prior year, primarily driven by higher personnel-related costs.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we reported $80 million of income tax expense, representing an effective tax rate of 15.6%. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we reported a $159 million income tax benefit. Excluding $181 million of income tax benefit due to the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets, and $12 million of income tax benefit due to auto OEM manufacturing tax incentives in Poland, our pro forma effective tax rate(1) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 9.0%. The increase in the current quarter effective tax rate compared to the prior year pro forma tax rate is primarily due to an increase in the combined federal and cantonal Switzerland statutory tax rate in response to global minimum tax requirements.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, we generated operating cash flow of $484 million and free cash flow(1) of $399 million. We paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $144 million and repurchased $33 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, leaving approximately $238 million remaining as of December 28, 2024 in the share repurchase program authorized through December 2026. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $3.7 billion.

(1)

See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

2025 Fiscal Year Guidance(2):

We expect full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $6.80 billion, an increase of approximately 8% over 2024. We expect our full-year pro forma EPS to be approximately $7.80 based upon gross margin of approximately 58.7%, operating margin of approximately 25.0% and pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 16.5%.



2025 Guidance

Revenue


$6.80B

Gross Margin


58.7 %

Operating Margin


25.0 %

Pro forma Effective Tax Rate


16.5 %

Pro forma EPS


$7.80

(2)

All amounts and %'s in the above 2025 Guidance table are approximate. Also, see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures.

Dividend Recommendation:

The Board of Directors intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 6, 2025, a cash dividend in the amount of $3.60 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the dividend in four installments as follows:

Dividend Date


Record Date


Dividend Per Share

June 27, 2025


June 16, 2025


$0.90

September 26, 2025


September 12, 2025


$0.90

December 26, 2025


December 12, 2025


$0.90

March 27, 2026


March 13, 2026


$0.90

In addition, the Board has established March 28, 2025 as the payment date and March 14, 2025 as the record date for the final dividend installment of $0.75 per share, per the prior dividend approval at the 2024 annual shareholders' meeting. The first, second and third payments of $0.75 per share were made on June 28, 2024, September 27, 2024, and December 27, 2024, respectively.

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When:


Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern

Where:


https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/

How:


Simply log on to the web at the address above

An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 18, 2026 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2025 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2024 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 28, 2024. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, Approach, G3000, Lily and JL Audio are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Descent is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:


Media Relations Contact:

Teri Seck


Krista Klaus

913/397-8200


913/397-8200

[email protected]


[email protected]

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)


(In thousands, except per share information)





















13-Weeks Ended



52-Weeks Ended




December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net sales


$

1,822,560



$

1,482,501



$

6,296,903



$

5,228,252


Cost of goods sold



742,634




618,352




2,600,348




2,223,297


Gross profit



1,079,926




864,149




3,696,555




3,004,955



















Research and development expense



258,752




237,245




993,601




904,696


Selling, general and administrative expenses



305,092




286,450




1,108,960




1,008,099


Total operating expenses



563,844




523,695




2,102,561




1,912,795



















Operating income



516,082




340,454




1,593,994




1,092,160


Other income (expense):

















Interest income



30,377




22,840




113,520




77,302


Foreign currency (losses) gains



(36,184)




19,488




(20,599)




26,434


Other income



5,864




254




8,486




4,460


Total other income (expense)



57




42,582




101,407




108,196



















Income before income taxes



516,139




383,036




1,695,401




1,200,356


Income tax provision (benefit)



80,405




(159,089)




283,965




(89,280)


Net income


$

435,734



$

542,125



$

1,411,436



$

1,289,636



















Net income per share:

















Basic


$

2.27



$

2.83



$

7.35



$

6.74


Diluted


$

2.25



$

2.82



$

7.30



$

6.71



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



192,075




191,363




192,060




191,397


Diluted



193,759




192,557




193,281




192,058


Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)


(In thousands)













December 28,

2024



December 30,
2023


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

2,079,468



$

1,693,452


Marketable securities



421,270




274,618


Accounts receivable, net



983,404




815,243


Inventories



1,473,978




1,345,955


Deferred costs



24,040




16,316


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



353,993




318,556


Total current assets



5,336,153




4,464,140











Property and equipment, net



1,236,884




1,224,097


Operating lease right-of-use assets



164,656




143,724


Noncurrent marketable securities



1,198,331




1,125,191


Deferred income tax assets



822,521




754,635


Noncurrent deferred costs



6,898




11,057


Goodwill



603,947




608,474


Other intangible assets, net



154,163




181,145


Other noncurrent assets



106,974




91,106


Total assets


$

9,630,527



$

8,603,569











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

359,365



$

253,790


Salaries and benefits payable



210,879




190,014


Accrued warranty costs



62,473




55,738


Accrued sales program costs



108,492




98,610


Other accrued expenses



216,721




245,874


Deferred revenue



110,997




101,189


Income taxes payable



294,582




225,475


Dividend payable



144,349




139,997


Total current liabilities



1,507,858




1,310,687











Deferred income tax liabilities



103,274




114,682


Noncurrent income taxes payable



7,014




16,521


Noncurrent deferred revenue



28,321




36,148


Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



134,886




113,035


Other noncurrent liabilities



776




436











Stockholders' equity:









Common shares (194,901 and 195,880 shares authorized and issued;

192,468 and 191,777 shares outstanding)



19,490




19,588


Additional paid-in capital



2,247,484




2,125,467


Treasury shares (2,433 and 4,103 shares)



(270,521)




(330,909)


Retained earnings



5,999,183




5,263,528


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(147,238)




(65,614)


Total stockholders' equity



7,848,398




7,012,060


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

9,630,527



$

8,603,569


Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)


(In thousands)













52-Weeks Ended




December 28, 2024



December 30, 2023


Operating Activities:









Net income


$

1,411,436



$

1,289,636


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:









Depreciation



140,494




132,347


Amortization



39,241




45,225


(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment



(4,903)




215


Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)



26,889




(25,541)


Deferred income taxes



(88,137)




(340,774)


Stock compensation expense



137,162




101,422


Realized losses on marketable securities



8




62


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



(196,256)




(129,120)


Inventories



(178,815)




244,506


Other current and noncurrent assets



(42,130)




7,887


Accounts payable



120,637




28,503


Other current and noncurrent liabilities



24,546




52,188


Deferred revenue



2,223




10,411


Deferred costs



(3,615)




(2,661)


Income taxes



43,691




(38,041)


Net cash provided by operating activities



1,432,471




1,376,265











Investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment



(193,571)




(193,524)


Purchase of marketable securities



(507,518)




(170,681)


Redemption of marketable securities



309,166




183,372


Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(16,444)




(150,853)


Other investing activities, net



15,034




(1,286)


Net cash used in investing activities



(393,333)




(332,972)











Financing activities:









Dividends



(572,355)




(558,769)


Proceeds from issuance of treasury shares related to equity awards



49,963




44,063


Purchase of treasury shares related to equity awards



(42,117)




(22,815)


Purchase of treasury shares under share repurchase plan



(62,348)




(98,988)


Net cash used in financing activities



(626,857)




(636,509)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(26,283)




7,460











Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



385,998




414,244


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



1,694,156




1,279,912


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year


$

2,080,154



$

1,694,156


Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Fitness



Outdoor



Aviation



Marine



Auto OEM



Total


13-Weeks Ended December 28, 2024


Net sales


$

539,305



$

629,373



$

236,875



$

251,259



$

165,748



$

1,822,560


Gross profit



308,632




420,759




178,379




144,655




27,501




1,079,926


Operating income (loss)



159,161




251,322




64,469




50,588




(9,458)




516,082



























13-Weeks Ended December 30, 2023


Net sales


$

412,076



$

486,378



$

217,134



$

239,886



$

127,027



$

1,482,501


Gross profit



232,147




317,061




162,214




126,099




26,628




864,149


Operating income (loss)



92,550




163,855




56,671




37,294




(9,916)




340,454



























52-Weeks December 28, 2024


Net sales


$

1,774,487



$

1,961,990



$

876,614



$

1,073,192



$

610,620



$

6,296,903


Gross profit



1,032,007




1,306,405




656,509




594,127




107,507




3,696,555


Operating income (loss)



482,672




702,730




211,367




236,010




(38,785)




1,593,994



























52-Weeks December 30, 2023


Net sales


$

1,344,637



$

1,697,151



$

846,329



$

916,911



$

423,224



$

5,228,252


Gross profit



716,906




1,072,861




625,988




491,261




97,939




3,004,955


Operating income (loss)



232,201




515,254




226,400




179,429




(61,124)




1,092,160


Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries


Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)


(In thousands)





























13-Weeks Ended







52-Weeks Ended








December 28,



December 30,



YoY



December 28,



December 30,



YoY




2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change


Net sales


$

1,822,560



$

1,482,501



23 %



$

6,296,903



$

5,228,252



20 %


Americas



854,816




732,648



17 %




3,036,083




2,614,358



16 %


EMEA



701,252




523,439



34 %




2,319,310




1,775,965



31 %


APAC



266,492




226,414



18 %




941,510




837,929



12 %



























EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa


APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent


Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the full year 2024 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

(In thousands)


13-Weeks Ended



52-Weeks Ended




December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023




$



ETR (1)



$



ETR (1)



$



ETR (1)



$



ETR (1)


GAAP income tax provision (benefit)


$

80,405



15.6 %



$

(159,089)



(41.5) %



$

283,965



16.7 %



$

(89,280)



(7.4) %


Pro forma discrete tax items:

































Tax effect of state rate change (2)



-








-








-








(2,269)






Switzerland deferred tax assets (3)



-








181,410








-








181,410






Poland incentive tax credits (4)



-








12,116








-








12,116






Pro forma income tax provision


$

80,405



15.6 %



$

34,437



9.0 %



$

283,965



16.7 %



$

101,977



8.5 %



(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision (benefit) divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



(2) In third quarter 2023, the Company recognized $2.3 million of tax expense due to the revaluation of deferred tax assets associated with the change in corporate income tax rate for the state of Kansas.



(3) Certain Switzerland deferred tax assets related to the enactment of Switzerland Federal and Schaffhausen cantonal tax reform were revalued in the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in income tax benefit of $181.4 million.



(4) In fourth quarter 2023, the Company recognized $12.1 million of income tax benefit due to Auto OEM manufacturing tax incentives in Poland.


Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information)


13-Weeks Ended



52-Weeks Ended




December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


GAAP net income


$

435,734



$

542,125



$

1,411,436



$

1,289,636


Foreign currency gains / losses (1)



36,184




(19,488)




20,599




(26,434)


Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses (2)



(5,637)




1,752




(3,450)




2,246


Pro forma discrete tax items (3)



-




(193,526)




-




(191,257)


Pro forma net income


$

466,281



$

330,863



$

1,428,585



$

1,074,191



















GAAP net income per share:

















Basic


$

2.27



$

2.83



$

7.35



$

6.74


Diluted


$

2.25



$

2.82



$

7.30



$

6.71



















Pro forma net income per share:

















Basic


$

2.43



$

1.73



$

7.44



$

5.61


Diluted


$

2.41



$

1.72



$

7.39



$

5.59



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



192,075




191,363




192,060




191,397


Diluted



193,759




192,557




193,281




192,058



(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.



(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 15.6% and 16.7% for the 13-weeks and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, respectively, and the pro forma effective tax rate of 9.0% and 8.5% for the 13-weeks and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, respectively.



(3) The 2023 discrete tax items are discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.


Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)


13-Weeks Ended



52-Weeks Ended




December 28,



December 30,



December 28,



December 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

483,890



$

465,941



$

1,432,471



$

1,376,265


Less: purchases of property and equipment



(84,702)




(48,648)




(193,571)




(193,524)


Free Cash Flow


$

399,188



$

417,293



$

1,238,900



$

1,182,741


Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2025 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.09 per share for the 52 weeks ended December 28, 2024.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2025 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
