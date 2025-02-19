Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. Announces Strong Preliminary Q4 Revenue Results, Surpassing $400K

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilee Intel, a subsidiary of Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC: HLLK), announces its unaudited preliminary revenue figures for the fourth quarter of 2024, with revenues expected to exceed $400,000. This represents significant growth compared to the previous quarter, driven by increased adoption of the platform and optimized marketing performance.

This growth has been fueled by the performance of Jubilee's SaaS platform, which leverages machine learning and data science to optimize search engine marketing efforts. The platform has been utilized both by the Company's in-house team and through strategic partnerships, delivering strong results across multiple verticals.

"Our strong performance last quarter highlights the power of our technology and the tangible value it delivers to clients," said Juan Pablo DeSilva, Chief Operating Officer of Hallmark Venture Group. "By leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning-driven optimization, we've consistently improved campaign performance and driven measurable growth."

Jubilee's machine learning algorithms continuously analyze large datasets to identify trends and adjust campaign parameters in real-time. This approach ensures efficient allocation of marketing spend, increased traffic quality, and improved campaign performance.

The Company remains committed to further developing its platform to provide even more sophisticated tools for its clients as it looks to build on this momentum in the coming quarters.

About Hallmark Venture Group, Inc.

Hallmark Venture Group, Inc. (OTC: HLLK) is a digital marketing leader specializing in machine learning and AI solutions to automate and optimize ad campaigns. The Company's platform provides real-time insights that maximize ROI with minimal manual intervention.

Through its subsidiary, Jubilee Intel, HLLK continues to pioneer advancements in digital marketing. The team is focused on cutting-edge projects to enhance keyword research, traffic quality, and time-series data analysis, all aimed at boosting efficiency and profitability for digital advertising campaigns.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may","would", "will", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets.

