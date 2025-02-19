Burnley, Lancashire--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Essential Food Hygiene announced today the launch of its nationwide Level 2 Allergy Awareness Course for UK schools. The program aims to address the growing need for professional allergy training in educational institutions, where 1 in 13 children are affected by food allergies.

School Dinner

The initiative comes at a critical time when food allergies in children are rising. Essential Food Hygiene's Level 2 Allergy Awareness Course provides schools with an independently accredited solution to enhance their allergy management protocols and keep pupils safe.

Many school staff currently lack the necessary knowledge to identify and respond to life- threatening allergic reactions. Schools have a legal and moral duty to ensure their teams are trained to recognize common allergens, prevent cross-contamination, and respond swiftly in emergencies.

The Level 2 Allergy Awareness Course helps schools understand and comply with allergy safety guidelines, trains staff to identify allergens and prevent cross-contamination, provides essential knowledge on recognizing and responding to allergic reactions, and supports schools in creating safer environments for students with allergies.

"Every school must be fully prepared to protect children with allergies," said Jo Kerry, founder of Essential Food Hygiene. "Our training ensures staff have the essential knowledge needed to prevent avoidable tragedies."

The Level 2 Allergy Awareness Course is available online, allowing staff to complete training at their own pace. Schools can enroll their teams today at: https://essentialfoodhygiene.co.uk/product/level-2-allergy-awareness/.

"This isn't just a box-ticking exercise-it's about saving lives," added Kerry. "We encourage every school to take proactive steps and ensure their staff are properly trained."

About Essential Food Hygiene Ltd.

Essential Food Hygiene is the UK's leading provider of accredited online food hygiene and workplace safety training. Recognised as the "Best Food Hygiene & Health & Safety Training Provider 2023 & 2024" by Corporate Vision, the Company specialises in delivering cost-effective, fully accredited courses that ensure businesses comply with UK safety regulations. Essential Food Hygiene's expert-designed courses, ranging from Level 2 Food Hygiene & Safety to Allergy Awareness and HACCP, are trusted by food businesses nationwide and are accepted by all local authorities. With instant certification, unlimited complimentary exam retakes, and multilingual options, the Company makes compliance simple and accessible for individuals and businesses alike. Committed to raising food safety standards, Essential Food Hygiene helps thousands of professionals enhance their knowledge, protect public health, and maintain legal compliance. For more information, visit www.essentialfoodhygiene.co.uk or contact info@essentialfoodhygiene.co.uk.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241280

SOURCE: Essential Food Hygiene Ltd.