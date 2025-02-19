Nikola Corporation: Nikola Initiates Comprehensive Voluntary Chapter 11 Sale Process

Nikola to pursue value-maximizing sale transactions for its operations

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced that the Company and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Nikola has also filed a motion seeking authorization to pursue an auction and sale process under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Nikola has filed a number of customary "first day" motions with the Court to ensure its limited operations are able to continue, including authorization to meet its obligations to employees, during the sale process. Subject to Court approval, the Company intends to continue certain limited directly provided (non-dealer) service and support operations for trucks currently in the field, including certain HYLA fueling operations through the end of March 2025. Thereafter, the Company will need one or more partners to support such activities.

Nikola enters Chapter 11 with approximately $47 million in cash on hand to fund the foregoing activities, implement the postpetition sale process, and exit Chapter 11 through a plan process. Given the Company's liquidity profile and the anticipated expense of the cases and limited operations in Chapter 11, the Company intends to request authority from the Court to consummate a sale of its assets on a timeline that balances its liquidity needs with its significant prepetition marketing efforts to best position the Company to maximize value for its stakeholders.

"With the dedication of our employees and support from our partners, Nikola has taken significant steps to move zero-emissions transportation forward, including bringing the first commercially available Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks to market in North America and developing the HYLA hydrogen refueling highway, connecting Northern California to Southern California," said Steve Girsky, President and CEO of Nikola. "Our customers have accumulated approximately 3.3 million fleet miles across both our FCEV and BEV truck platforms and our HYLA fueling network has dispensed well over 330 metric tons of hydrogen. Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic factors that have impacted our ability to operate. In recent months, we have taken numerous actions to raise capital, reduce our liabilities, clean up our balance sheet and preserve cash to sustain our operations. Unfortunately, our very best efforts have not been enough to overcome these significant challenges, and the Board has determined that Chapter 11 represents the best possible path forward under the circumstances for the Company and its stakeholders."

Nikola, together with its financial and legal advisors, engaged in an extensive analysis of all available and credible alternatives to identify a solution that would allow the business to sustain operations. Following months of actively pursuing these alternatives, the Company determined that a structured sale process represents the best possible solution to maximize the value of its assets. Nikola intends to market and sell all, substantially all, or a portion of its assets and effectuate an orderly wind down of its businesses.

The proposed bidding procedures, if approved by the Court, would allow interested parties to submit binding offers to acquire Nikola's assets, purchased free and clear of Nikola's indebtedness and certain liabilities. Interested parties could include both strategic and financial buyers, for whom substantial due diligence materials are available.

Additional information about this process and proposed asset sale, as well as other documents related to the Chapter 11 proceedings, is available on the website maintained by Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, the Debtors' claims and noticing agent, located at https://dm.epiq11.com/Nikola. Nikola's legal counsel is Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, its investment banker is Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc., and its financial advisor is M3 Partners. Interested parties should contact Drew M. Talarico and Marcus Bellows at Houlihan Lokey ([email protected]) for additional information related to the auction and sale process and for access to due diligence materials.

