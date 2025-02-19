iQuanti: Prosthodontist vs. General Dentist: Differences

When it comes to maintaining your oral health in the Portland metro area, there are a number of dental professionals who can help keep your smile bright. While you're likely familiar with the responsibilities of a general dentist, you may have never had a need to consult with a prosthodontist .

These professionals are more specialized than general dentists and see different types of patients for a unique set of services. In this article, we'll explore the key differences between prosthodontists and general dentists so you can determine when it makes sense to visit each.

What is a General Dentist?

A general dentist is the professional you visit to maintain your overall oral health. As the name suggests, a general dentist is more of a generalist who knows a lot about dental health but doesn't dive too deep into any one area, like gum disease or orthodontia. Your dentist helps provide routine care like examining your oral health, cleaning your teeth, filling cavities, or performing whitening services.

A dentist can also help you develop healthy habits like brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash regularly. The general rule of thumb is to visit your general dentist twice a year for cleanings to remove excess plaque and check for underlying dental health problems before they become problematic. If your dentist finds a more complex problem with your teeth, gums, or jaw, they may need to refer you to a professional with more training in that area.

What is a Prosthodontist?

A prosthodontist is a more specialized type of dentist who focuses on replacing and restoring teeth. They attend a few more years of training beyond dental school, where they learn how to use dental prostheses, or artificial teeth, to restore your smile.

If you need a crown, bridge, dentures, or dental implants in Vancouver, WA , it's likely your general dentist will refer you to a prosthodontist who can develop a comprehensive treatment plan and perform the surgeries and procedures necessary to fit the new appliances. You may also visit a prosthodontist if you have a facial injury that results in damage to your mouth or jaw, which requires a restorative treatment plan to get your mouth functioning again.

Prosthodontist vs. General Dentist: Key Differences

The table below outlines the key differences between the two dental professions.

Prosthodontist General Dentist Specializes in complex cases Serves a general population across a spectrum of dental care needs Performs advanced restorative treatments like crowns, bridges, dentures, and implants May perform basic restorative treatments like fillings, bonding, crowns, and bridges Performs jaw and implant surgery Performs regular check-ups and cleanings Performs more complicated cosmetic procedures like a full-mouth restoration with veneers May perform common cosmetic procedures like teeth whitening or veneers but can refer to a specialist for more complex cases Requires completion of dental school plus 3 years of training in a specialized ADA-accredited program Requires completion of dental school

The Bottom Line

Prosthodontists and general dentists both help you reach optimal oral health, but they provide different services. General dentists are your first stop for any dental care issues, as they can diagnose problems and refer you to specialists as needed. You may need to meet with a prosthodontist if you require a more complicated full-mouth reconstruction or replacement of many teeth.

