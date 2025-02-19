Bogota, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Medcolcanna Organics Inc. ("Medcolcanna," "MCCN," or the "Company"), a leading Canadian and globally integrated medicinal cannabis company with operations in Colombia, is pleased to invite shareholders to an exclusive Shareholders Meeting.

It is understood that many shareholders may have believed the company had ceased operations; however, Medcolcanna assures stakeholders that it has been working tirelessly to sustain the business and remains fully committed to its revitalization.

Over the past three years, the company, like the cannabis industry as a whole, has had to adapt, reinvent itself, endure challenges, and refine its business model with resilience. To achieve this, Medcolcanna has restructured its operations to become more cost- and expense-efficient. This restructuring has required difficult decisions, including reducing staff, restructuring debt, and closing certain business units, such as the extraction plant and the compounding pharmacy lab.

These efforts have been undertaken to focus on the export market for THC flower to Europe. This transition has been a complex process, closely tied to both Colombian and European regulations. Given the industry's slow pace and significant capital requirements, the company has implemented a strategic commercial and supply approach to position itself as a pioneer and leader within this business model.

After years of effort, Medcolcanna is now seeing tangible results. European regulations have reinforced the company's commercial strategy of consolidating clients in Europe, providing a strong opportunity to access this growing market quickly.

By leveraging Colombia's strengths as a flower supplier while overcoming its weaknesses in pharmaceutical infrastructure, Medcolcanna has strategically positioned itself to capitalize on this market opportunity. Only companies capable of adapting and making decisive moves in regulated markets are surviving, and Medcolcanna is among those lined up to lead the opportunities created by European regulations. With extensive industry knowledge and experience, the company sees a clear path to becoming Latin America's hub for pharmaceutical-grade THC flower supply to Europe.

Medcolcanna's strategy emphasizes increasing local production while utilizing its expertise and commercial relationships to process flowers from other countries, including Costa Rica, Uruguay, and Canada.

In recent years, Europe has experienced a notable increase in flower consumption, driven by several key trends. The European flower market, already the dominant force globally, is expected to continue growing at a strong pace. In 2024, the global flower market was valued at $57.5 billion, with Europe accounting for over 50% of total global production.

A primary driver of this growth is rising urbanization and disposable incomes, particularly in emerging markets. Additionally, sustainability has become a focal point for consumers, who increasingly prioritize eco-friendly and locally sourced flowers. The demand for exotic and rare flower varieties has also expanded, creating significant opportunities for producers to cater to niche markets.

Furthermore, as regulations become more favorable for the legal sale of THC flower, companies like Medcolcanna are well-positioned to establish themselves as leaders in the sector, particularly given the increasing demand in Europe. This combination of rising consumption and Europe's stable regulatory framework presents a promising opportunity for companies that can successfully navigate market complexities.

Meeting Details

Date: March 20, 2025

Time: 2 PM (Colombian Time)

Location: Google Meets

Duration: Approximately 1.5 hours

Meeting Link: https://meet.google.com/kyo-dwti-vtr

Agenda

During the meeting, Medcolcanna's leadership team will discuss:

Efforts to Save and Revitalize the Business - Actions taken to sustain the company and drive it toward long-term sustainability

- Actions taken to sustain the company and drive it toward long-term sustainability Business Model Transformation - Steps implemented to reduce costs and establish new revenue streams

- Steps implemented to reduce costs and establish new revenue streams Expansion into European Markets - Updates on the export strategy and regulatory progress

- Updates on the export strategy and regulatory progress Consistent Revenue Growth - Monthly revenue streams reinforcing financial stability

- Monthly revenue streams reinforcing financial stability Successful Arbitration Case - A recent legal victory and its positive impact on operations

Medcolcanna also seeks to engage with shareholders and values their input as it continues shaping the company's future. This meeting presents an opportunity to share progress, discuss the long-term vision, and connect with investors interested in supporting the next phase of growth.

The company appreciates the ongoing trust of its stakeholders and looks forward to reconnecting and outlining how it is positioning itself for success.

For any questions in advance, shareholders are encouraged to reach out via email at nrodriguez@medcolcanna.com.

About Medcolcanna

Medcolcanna is a Canadian-integrated medical cannabis company, whose fully licensed operations are based in Colombia.

Led by a proven and successful management team, Medcolcanna has a growing number of facilities in optimal growing locations, which positions the Company to become a global leader in the medical cannabis market.

Medcolcanna employs state-of-the-art organic agricultural technology and innovative pharmaceutical processes to produce high-quality products.

The Company's scalable production model and network of pharmaceutical partnerships globally ensures that they remain at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals for any proposed transaction, including those discussed herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

Medcolcanna assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

