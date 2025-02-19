Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Announces Inclusion on 2025 TSX Venture 50 List

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2025 Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") Venture 50 list. Pulsar ranked number 20 on the list for achievements made in 2024, Pulsar's first full year on the TSX Venture Exchange.

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange, a world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth firms. The companies are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria: one-year share price appreciation, market capitalisation increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

The 50 companies on the list delivered an average share price appreciation of 207% to investors in 2024, up from 121% in 2023 and 73% in 2022. In addition, the group holds a combined market capitalisation of $21.7 billion-an increase of over $16 billion over the course of the year.

More details can be found at the following link: https://money.tmx.com/en/venture50

2024 Key Highlights:

January: closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $4.3 million.

February: Drilled Jetstream #1 at Topaz, confirming helium concentrations up to 14.5%-among the world's highest.

March: Pulsar shares debuted on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol PSRHF.

May: Accelerated exercise of all IPO warrants to raise gross proceeds of $5.0 million.

August: Received a Competent Persons Report (CPR) from Sproule, estimating significant helium and CO2 resources, with a 65% chance of commercialization from a single well.

October: Completed a 20.4 km 2D seismic survey at Topaz, confirming structural continuity of the helium-bearing interval. Pulsar also doubled its land position to 4,181 net acres and dual-listed on London's AIM market raising gross proceeds of £5.0 million, including a pre-IPO fundraise of £1.125 million.

November: Signed an agreement with Chart Industries for helium and CO2 capture and production.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar Helium, commented:

"We are honoured to be recognised among the TSX Venture Top 50 list for achievements made in only our first full year on the Exchange. This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team at Pulsar, particularly in advancing our Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA. We now continue our work at pace to realise its full potential for the benefit of creating value for our shareholders and meeting the growing demand for this critical resource."

Learn more about Pulsar Helium Inc. by viewing this introductory video: bit.ly/PLSRWelcome

Private Placement

Pulsar also announces the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a further extension of the deadline to close the second tranche of the Company's brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as announced on December 30, 2024, January 10, 2025, and February 6, 2025, to March 21, 2025.

Net proceeds raised from the second tranche of the Private Placement will increase the Company's working capital and this will enable the Company to accelerate its strategic plan for the exploration and development at Pulsar's Topaz project in Minnesota and to reach a ?nal investment decision (FID) for the construction of a combined helium and CO2 production facility.

The Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities being issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

The Company notes that, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, the four month and one day hold period applicable to the securities issued pursuant to the fundraise associated with Pulsar's admission to trading on AIM in October 2024 has now expired.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

