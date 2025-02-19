New innovation from the team at Fusion quickly converts static documents into dynamic data and actionable insights

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), the leading provider of enterprise resilience software, has announced the launch of Business Continuity Plan inFusion. This new GenAI-powered capability automates the transfer of data and plans into Fusion. Now, Fusion customers can upload existing business continuity (BC) plans in any format including documents and spreadsheets directly into the platform, where the information is converted into structured data, automatically loaded into their instance, and ready for immediate analysis and action. This means Fusion customers can get BC programs up and running quickly, or enhance existing programs, while avoiding long and costly data loading projects.

BC Plan inFusion directly addresses the major pain points in continuity and resilience planning today: thousands of global companies say that consolidating, connecting, and automating plans is their biggest challenge. Currently, many BC teams spend significant time on administrative work, such as following up with departments to keep information up to date, instead of optimizing their programs. Even so, keeping information current in static documents, and across multiple stakeholders, is an overwhelming task. This results in BC teams struggling to quickly surface relevant and critical information when responding to a crisis. The new inFusion capability solves this problem by automatically extracting, structuring, and integrating data from static plans into the Fusion platform, ensuring access to the most current and actionable information when it matters most.

"At Fusion, we are committed to listening to our extensive customer community to develop solutions that make a real impact in their daily roles. Based on their challenges and needs, we invest in innovation that drives meaningful change in the resilience landscape," said Michael Campbell, Chief Executive Officer at Fusion Risk Management. "BC Plan inFusion is a great example of this: our customers can seamlessly transform vast amounts of information into actionable, real-time insights in our platform. This breakthrough eliminates the burden of manual data entry, enabling teams to build stronger, more dynamic resilience programs faster than ever."

New BC Plan inFusion joins other AI-powered innovations recently brought to market by Fusion:

Scenario Simulation and Intelligence: The first and only solution for testing at scale. This exclusive feature allows Fusion customers to run thousands of variations of a scenario to find the weak points across their business that were unknown or never tested to the limit. Then, it provides a risk list prioritized by most likely to occur, highest impact, and ease of remediation. In addition, if data is incomplete or not trusted, instead of calling out vulnerabilities, the solution identifies data gaps in BIA (business impact analysis), risk, and plan data while prioritizing what vulnerabilities to fix first.

Resilience Copilot: An AI assistant that quickly delivers insights and recommendations. Built on decades of industry expertise, real-world experience, and proven best practices, it enables practitioners to automate manual and time-consuming activities, unlock deeper insights into incidents, and quickly respond to disruptions.

ISO 42001 Certification: Fusion is among the first companies in the continuity and resilience space to receive the ISO 42001 certification, confirming that Fusion meets high standards for ethical and responsible AI development.

Along with BC Plan inFusion, a new feature called Situational Awareness was also released to directly address the need to automate crisis response. This unique capability combines emergency mass notification with threat intelligence feeds directly in the Fusion platform. Now, Fusion customers can understand the impacts from any threat and activate their response and communications without logging in to a different system reducing response time and improving decision-making during crises. While threat intelligence feeds can be brought in from multiple sources, Fusion's new partnership with AlertMedia makes it easy to add their leading critical event management technology to an existing Fusion instance, or add both Fusion and AlertMedia with one simple process.

Both BC Plan inFusion and Situational Awareness are now available to all Fusion customers.

Fusion Risk Management is the leading provider of enterprise resilience software that empowers our customers to be agile in times of cascading crises. We help organizations drive the proactive business continuity and risk strategies they need to face growing threats and ensure their operations can bend but not break when faced with any challenge. More than 400 global organizations rely on Fusion's solutions to unify risk across their enterprise, make data-driven decisions, and work seamlessly with their critical third parties to sense risks and mitigate disruptions. Learn more at www.fusionrm.com.

