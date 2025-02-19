ACA 1095 Filing Deadlines are Approaching: ACAwise Offers a Reliable Full-Service ACA Reporting Solution

Employers and insurance providers must meet ACA filing deadlines for 2024, and ACAwise offers tailored reporting solutions-including e-filing, form generation, and compliance support--along with value-added services like state-only reporting, TIN matching, and white-label options.

As key ACA filing deadlines quickly approach, it's essential for employers and insurance providers to stay ahead of their reporting obligations. Ensuring timely filing and distribution of ACA 1094/1095 forms is essential to avoid penalties and maintain compliance with both federal and state regulations.

ACA Forms Filing Deadlines for 2024 Tax Year

Employers and insurance providers must adhere to the following ACA reporting deadlines to maintain compliance with IRS regulations:

Paper Filing Deadline - February 28, 2025

Recipient Copy Deadline - March 03, 2025

E-Filing Deadline - March 31, 2025 (It is important to note that organizations must e-file ACA forms if they are required to file 10 or more returns.)

ACAwise: A Comprehensive ACA Reporting Solution

Employers and insurance providers can rely on ACAwise-an end-to-end ACA filing solution-for a seamless reporting experience. ACAwise simplifies the process by managing e-filing with the IRS and state agencies while ensuring timely distribution of employee copies.

Tailored Services to Meet Diverse ACA Reporting Requirements

ACAwise provides two services that businesses can choose between depending on their needs:

ACA Core was created for businesses that have all their ACA filing information (including ACA codes) readily available. Businesses just have to provide the data and ACAwise will take care of form generation, federal and state e-filing, and distributing recipient copies.

ACA Elite is designed for businesses that need end-to-end ACA reporting. With this service, the ACAwise team will generate ACA forms with the necessary ACA codes based on employee health coverage data. Additionally, ACAwise manages the e-filing of Forms 1095-B/C with the IRS and state agencies and distributes recipient copies.

Enhanced ACA Reporting with Value-Added Services

ACAwise offers additional services that can be added to ACA Core or ACA Elite, allowing them to create a reporting process that fits their needs.

State-Only ACA Reporting

Secure Online Access for recipient copies

Postal Mailing Service for recipient copies

Data Validation Checks with TIN matching and IRS business rules

White Label Opportunities with ACAwise

With the ACAwise White-Label Solution, businesses can offer ACA reporting services under their own brand, seamlessly integrating with ACAwise's comprehensive filing solution.

To learn more about ACAwise and request a quote, businesses can visit ACAWise.com.

About ACAwise - A Full-Service ACA Reporting Provider

Created in response to the Affordable Care Act, ACAwise is a full-service reporting provider. The experienced team at ACAwise is able to carry out the ACA reporting needs for organizations of any size. The ACAwise solution includes data validations, the generation and e-filing of accurate Forms 1094-B/C and 1095-B/C with the IRS and state, complete ACA code generation, recipient copy distribution, past-year filing, and more.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

