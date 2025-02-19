Color Oops Launches Bold Remover: the Game-Changer for Vibrant Hair Color Makeovers

Color Oops, a Developlus, Inc. brand and leader in at-home hair color removal, announces the launch of its newest innovation. Bold Remover is a revolutionary product designed to effortlessly remove stubborn direct dyes and bold semi-permanent hair colors.

Color Oops Bold Remover is a unique, botanical-infused formula with Amino+ bond-building ingredients that nourish and condition hair while removing color. Provitamin B5 helps moisturize, renew, and minimize breakage, while Oat Bran and Orange Peel strengthen damaged hair and reduce frizz. Linseed and Chia Seeds help to hydrate strands and increase shine.

Key Benefits of Color Oops Bold Remover:

Effortless Color Removal: Gently removes stubborn direct dyes and bold semi-permanent shades such as purple, blue, green, pink, red, orange, yellow and more

Protection and Nourishment: Amino+ bond-building and botanical-infused ingredients work together to protect, strengthen, and hydrate damaged hair

Versatile Use: Ideal for transitioning to a new hair color or full-color removal

Safe Re-Coloring: Re-color the same day, even with bold shades

For All Hair Types: Safe for wavy, curly, and textured hair

Ethical Choice: Vegan and cruelty-free

"We're excited to introduce Bold Remover to help women and men looking for a change to their bold hair color look," says Steven Barnes, Head of Research and Development at Color Oops. "This innovative formula is designed to deliver exceptional performance, effectively lifting bold hair color while preserving hair health and integrity."

Bold Remover offers a reliable solution for individuals seeking to explore vibrant hair colors with confidence, knowing they can transition effortlessly to their next look. Color Oops hair color remover's unique formula allows you to re-color to a fresh new color safely and confidently.

Ready to Rethink Bold? Erase your faded bold shade and embrace what's NEW. What's your next bold look?

Color Oops Bold Remover is available at Walmart stores, Walmart.com, Amazon, and other leading retailers.

About Color Oops: Color Oops® is dedicated to helping you solve any problem that can arise in the hair coloring process. Color Oops® includes various products that will remove a color you did not want, correct off-tones, remove hair dye from the skin, and bleach infused with conditioning elements. Color Oops products range from $4.99 - $20.00 and are available at various retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon.

About Developlus: Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied-upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

