Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Enters the Managed Care Space with the Acquisition of Chordline Health

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft") , a Canadian company specializing in acquiring and developing vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Chordline Health, a leading provider of managed care software designed by clinicians to support health plans, third-party administrators (TPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and other risk-bearing entities across both private and public sectors.

With a comprehensive suite of solutions, Chordline Health seamlessly integrates case management, utilization management, appeals and grievances, and advanced analytics to enhance decision-making, improve patient outcomes, and optimize costs. By focusing on population health, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency, Chordline empowers healthcare organizations to enhance care delivery, manage risk, and streamline workflows.

"For years, we have been dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations with technology-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency," said Matt Fahner, CEO at Chordline. "With Valsoft's support, we are poised to scale our offerings, enhance our capabilities, and bring even greater value to our customers."

"Chordline Health's deep industry expertise and commitment to healthcare transformation align perfectly with Valsoft's vision of acquiring and growing industry-leading businesses," said Antonino Piazza, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "Together, we will expand Chordline's reach and continue driving innovation in the healthcare technology sector."

Valsoft is committed to providing Chordline with the additional resources and operational experience necessary to accelerate its growth. The Chordline leadership team will remain in place, continuing to drive innovation and support their customers with the expertise and dedication that have defined their success.

About Chordline

Chordline Health was founded in 1983 to address the critical need for managed care solutions designed from the clinician perspective. Chordline's cloud-based software and analytics platforms deliver actionable, real-time data to users, empowering healthcare organizations to deliver optimized clinical outcomes and improved patient experiences, all while reducing operational costs. Supported by a team of clinicians and developers recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support, Chordline is the leading provider of software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations. For more information: https://chordline.com/

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Shinjay Choi (Ssin) (Senior Legal Counsel), and Pamela Romero (Paralegal). Chordline was represented by Fifth Third Securities?(Exclusive Financial Advisors) and Barnes & Thornburg LLP (Legal Counsel)

