Launch of the ODIOT HOLDING Patrons-Shareholders Club

ODIOT HOLDING is pleased to announce the launch of its Patrons-Shareholders Club

Every piece crafted in the ODIOT workshops is a work of art, the result of unique French know-how and a prestigious history spanning 335 years. Shareholders who trust ODIOT HOLDING are also patrons, as their financial contribution helps promote the ODIOT brand and its products worldwide. With the creation of this club, ODIOT HOLDING aims to warmly thank its patrons-shareholders for their commitment and trust, and to create a very close relationship with these new ambassadors.

By investing from €100,000 to €1 million and more, either by subscription or by purchasing shares on the market, each investor can become a member of the ODIOT HOLDING Patrons-Shareholders Club. The Club's highly exclusive benefits include:

A discount of 10% to 30%, depending on the status (Bronze, Silver, Vermeil, Epargne), on in-store purchases and orders. Since ODIOT never offers sales or discounts, the Club thus provides a unique advantage to its members;

Exclusive invitations to privileged events (webinars, museum and exhibition visits, factory visits, annual meeting with top managers, meetings with brand ambassadors).

Direct updates on all Group news (financial press releases, dedicated letters, reports);

A loyalty bonus in the form of free shares when referring new Patrons-Shareholders.

To become a member of this Club, individual shareholders are invited to send their contact details as well as proof of shareholding in the dedicated section on the ODIOT HOLDING website: https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations/shareholders-club or by e-mail.

According to Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and CEO of ODIOT HOLDING: " The Patrons-Shareholders Club is an important step in the relationship that we wish to establish with people who believe in the company and support it. The funds allocated allow, in particular, the reissue of historical masterpieces, the restoration of molds, and the digitization and preservation of archives that form part of the national heritage. They also ensure the continuity of the brand's know-how by hiring new craftsmen. This Club also aims to connect its members by sharing the cultural wealth of this flagship of ancestral know-how, a true monument of French history. "

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th and 19th centuries. Royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, with unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, épargne, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant® ) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor relations contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymlsYpxmlZqbmXGelZlol2dmbJqWmJWXlmmXxmdql8ydmJ+UmplmZsXIZnJhlmVo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90102-20250219_pr-odioth-clubmecenes-en.pdf