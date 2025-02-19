Wedgewood Weddings & Events Expands to North Carolina

Bringing Stress-Free, All-Inclusive Wedding Packages to Spinning Leaf by Wedgewood Weddings

Wedgewood Weddings & Events, the nation's leading provider of stress-free, all-inclusive wedding experiences, proudly announces its expansion into North Carolina with Spinning Leaf by Wedgewood Weddings. Located in Shelby-just one hour west of Charlotte-this vineyard-inspired venue blends Southern charm with Wedgewood Weddings' signature all-inclusive packages, which save couples time, money, and stress, allowing them to focus on what matters most: enjoying their wedding day.

"Spinning Leaf represents a milestone for Wedgewood Weddings as we introduce our proven all-inclusive model to North Carolina," says Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "We take the stress out of wedding planning by bundling everything couples need-venue, catering, coordination, and more-so they can focus on celebrating rather than juggling vendors and hidden costs."

The Wedgewood Weddings Difference: Value & Ease

For 40 years, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has redefined wedding planning by offering comprehensive, value-driven packages that make incredible weddings attainable. By consolidating services under one trusted partner, couples save 20-30% compared to traditional planning and reduce months of stressful coordination to just a few easy meetings.

Spinning Leaf couples can expect a stunning vineyard setting with effortless elegance, a stress-free planning process with dedicated wedding experts, and transparent, all-inclusive pricing with no hidden fees.

Venue Highlights: Timeless Elegance Meets Modern Convenience

Vineyard Garden Ceremony Site

Handcrafted wooden pergola nestled within a manicured vineyard

Bistro lighting and lush florals for a romantic backdrop

White garden chairs and flexible décor options

The Harvest Lounge: Indoor-Outdoor Luxury

Warm timber walls and soaring pine ceilings

Stone terrace with market lighting and custom stone walls

Wrought iron tables and chairs with market umbrellas

The Grand Hall: Architectural Splendor

Striking wooden ceiling installation and dramatic Edison bulb chandeliers

Neutral palette adaptable to any wedding style

Indoor ceremony option for weather flexibility

"North Carolina couples want breathtaking venues, but they also want value and peace of mind," says Rachel Kosin, Regional Manager, North Carolina. "At Spinning Leaf by Wedgewood Weddings, they'll get both-a stunning location plus a simplified planning experience that removes stress and keeps costs under control."

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

For 40 years, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has been the trusted choice for couples seeking a stress-free, affordable wedding experience. With more than 70 venues across the country, the company's all-inclusive model has helped thousands of couples save time, money, and effort while creating memorable celebrations.

Spinning Leaf by Wedgewood Weddings is now accepting all-inclusive wedding bookings for 2025 and beyond. To learn more about how Wedgewood Weddings can make wedding planning effortless, visit www.wedgewoodweddings.com/spinningleaf.

