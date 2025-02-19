Dunlop Sports Americas: Soft Without Compromise: Srixon Introduces Latest Generation of SOFT FEEL Golf Balls

The all-new line of SOFT FEEL golf balls from SRIXON® brings maximum all-around performance to the course with their irresistibly soft, yet remarkably solid feel at impact. Featuring an updated FastLayer Core, SOFT FEEL golf balls generate increased ball speeds for enhanced distance and feel.

SOFT FEEL Golf Balls From SRIXON®



Softer Feel, High Speed

At the center of the new SOFT FEEL golf balls lies the updated FastLayer Core, which generates increased ball speeds for enhanced distance and unparalleled feel. The innovative FastLayer Core gradually transitions from a soft inner core to a firm outer edge, mimicking a core with thousands of layers. This unique construction provides golfers with more distance and an exceptional feel without any compromise.

"SOFT FEEL has a long-standing reputation among avid golfers, and this new generation is pushing the performance limits even further," said Brian Schielke, Vice President of Business Planning at Srixon. "For a lot of people, feel is everything when they're choosing a ball, so having one that prioritizes feel but also values distance and playability makes it a game-changer."

In addition to the improved performance, SOFT FEEL golf balls offer enhanced accuracy off the tee, helping golfers achieve a straighter ball flight. The softer core reduces long-game sidespin, resulting in less curve on Wood and Iron shots.

Additional SOFT FEEL Options

Srixon offers a variety of options within the SOFT FEEL lineup, catering to golfers with different preferences. Alongside the traditional Soft White and Tour Yellow models, players can choose the SOFT FEEL BRITE or SOFT FEEL LADY. The BRITE models feature Matte Visual Performance, enhancing visibility on the course with three different color options while maintaining the high-level performance characteristics of the standard model. Meanwhile, SOFT FEEL LADY is specifically crafted for women's swing dynamics, providing game-changing distance and a higher launch, all while delivering the same incredible softness.

Key Features & Benefits

338 Speed Dimple Pattern : To get more distance overall and better performance in the wind, Speed Dimples reduce drag at launch and increase lift during descent.



Soft Thin Cover: Provides more greenside spin and softer feel on all pitches, chips, and putts.

For more information on Srixon's SOFT FEEL ball options, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Retail Information & Pricing

SOFT FEEL, SOFT FEEL BRITE, SOFT FEEL LADY: $24.99

Colorways:

SOFT FEEL (Soft White, Tour Yellow)

SOFT FEEL BRITE (BRITE Red, BRITE Orange, BRITE Green)

SOFT FEEL LADY (Soft White, Passion Pink)

Launch Date: February 19, 2025

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire