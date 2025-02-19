Moss Madness: Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Combats the Challenges of Moss and Algae Growth on Homes in the Pacific Northwest

Spring Roof Inspections are Key to Surviving Moisture Damage and Decay

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, the trusted name in roofing and home services throughout the Pacific Northwest recognizes that the region has a unique climate that makes moss and algae growth a common problem on home roofs. With high moisture and frequent rainfall, attention to roof maintenance can prevent the creation of a damp environment that causes moss and algae to thrive.

"Roofs retain moisture, particularly in shaded areas, allowing moss to take root," says Matt Swanson from Guardian Roofing. "Unlike hotter regions where sunlight can dry and kill moss, the PNW's temperatures keep surfaces damp longer. Tall evergreen trees and overcast skies mean many roofs get limited direct sunlight, preventing roofs from drying out. In addition, north-facing and heavily shaded areas are especially prone to moss and algae growth."

When inspecting roof conditions, Guardian pays attention to the design factors, like low-pitch roofs that tend to hold more moisture, accelerating moss growth. Poor drainage and clogged gutters will also exacerbate moisture retention.

"The structural and aesthetic damage of moss and algae growth can contribute to roof deterioration, shortening the lifespan of your roof. The longer moss is allowed to grow, the more irreversible damage is done to your roof," continues Matt Swanson. "Moss roots can lift shingles, leading to leaks and water damage, while algae can create dark streaks, reducing curb appeal and potentially affecting home value. DIY removal can be dangerous due to slippery conditions and roof height, so we always recommend a spring roof inspection to get ahead of potential problems.

With an inspection and assessment, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation technicians will evaluate the extent of moss and algae growth. They will check for roof damage, including lifted shingles, leaks, degranulation, and clogged gutters. Then, a customized treatment plan is created based on the roof's material and condition.

"The best way to prevent moss is with regular maintenance, keeping roofs free of dirt and debris. We recommend a full roof inspection and moss treatment at least once a year. However, if your home is in a heavily wooded or shaded area, a cleaning every 6 months may be necessary," says Matt. "The experts at Guardian are available to help combat moss and algae's unnecessary wear and tear on homes in the Pacific Northwest, giving peace of mind to homeowners all year long."

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets including the Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and now Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, serving the entire Pacific Northwest.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.GuardianRoofing.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

