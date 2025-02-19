Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital: Northern Horizon Capital A/S appoints Christoffer Abramson as the Group CEO

Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby informs of changes in the leadership of Northern Horizon Capital A/S (the parent company of Northern Horizon Capital AS).

After leading Northern Horizon group for almost 7 years, Milda Darguzaite will step aside from her CEO position to assume the role as Member of the Board of Directors of Northern Horizon Capital A/S.

Christoffer Abramson shall assume the position as Group Chief Executive Officer of Northern Horizon Capital A/S effective 4 March 2025.

Christoffer Abramson is a seasoned international executive and real estate investment expert. Most recently, Christoffer Abramson was President and CEO of Catella AB (publ.). Prior to this role, Christoffer Abramson spent seven years based in the US at EF Education First where he helped create and build a significant global Real Estate business. He has also worked General Electric across the globe for 10 years, ending his GE career as the CFO of GE Real Estate based in London.

"We are confident that Christoffer, with his extensive experience, Nordic background and strategic thinking, is the right person to lead the company and drive our next chapter of growth. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Milda for her dedicated leadership. We are privileged that she has accepted to become a Member of the Board. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our platform," Lars Ohnemus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Northern Horizon Capital A/S, commented.

