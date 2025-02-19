Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

(formerly Invesco Asia Trust plc) (the "Company")

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 19 February 2025, it repurchased 75,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 346.80p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,593,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 10,593,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 207,026,151.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

19 February 2025