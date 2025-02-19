Fedrok AG Sponsors "Master Your Money" Event, Advocating for Financial Inclusion & Sustainable Finance

Fedrok AG is proud to announce its sponsorship of Master Your Money: Insight to Action, an International Women's Day Finance Forum taking place on March 24th, 2025, in Zürich. Organized by Bossladies Zürich in cooperation with Action for Women, the event aims to empower women with financial literacy, investment strategies, and insights into sustainable finance.

With an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Dr. Mara Harvey, Awin Tavakoli, and Chiara Manco, the event brings together industry leaders who are shaping the future of finance.

Philip Blazdell , CEO of Fedrok AG, will be joining a roundtable discussion to explore how blockchain and sustainable finance can empower individuals and businesses in the evolving financial landscape.

"At Fedrok AG, we believe that trust, transparency, and sustainability are fundamental pillars of modern finance. By supporting events like 'Master Your Money,' we are reinforcing our commitment to financial inclusion, ESG-driven investment, and responsible blockchain innovation." - Philip Blazdell, CEO of Fedrok AG

Fedrok AG, a Swiss-registered blockchain company, aims to standardize the carbon credit market through its Proof of Green (PoG) consensus mechanism. With FDK Coin directly linked to carbon credits, the company is revolutionizing the way businesses and individuals engage in sustainable financial systems.

Join the Movement

Event Details & Registration: www.eventfrog.ch/masteryourmoney

Location: Resident Zürich

All proceeds go to the Swiss NGO Action for Women

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about Fedrok AG's initiatives, please contact:

Sascha van der Hoff

sascha@guerrillabuzz.com

https://guerrillabuzz.com/

