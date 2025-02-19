CNY Fertility Supports Executive Order to Expand IVF Access and Reduce Costs

CNY Fertility Founder & CEO Dr. Robert Kiltz Applauds President Trump's Directive to Protect IVF Access and Aggressively Reduce Out-of-Pocket and Health Plan Costs for Fertility Treatment

Dr. Robert Kiltz, Founder and CEO of CNY Fertility, welcomes President Donald J. Trump's recent Executive Order aimed at expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and reducing out-of-pocket costs for fertility treatment. As a national leader in affordable IVF, CNY Fertility has long been committed to making parenthood possible for individuals and families, regardless of financial barriers.

"Access to fertility care should not be a privilege-it should be a right," said Dr. Kiltz. "At CNY Fertility, we've made it our mission to ensure that the dream of parenthood is within reach for all, no matter their income or challenges. President Trump's Executive Order is a critical step forward in breaking down barriers that prevent so many from accessing the care they need."

For nearly three decades, CNY Fertility has set the standard for affordable, high-quality fertility care. With some of the lowest IVF costs in the nation, along with financing options and innovative treatment protocols, CNY Fertility has helped thousands of families overcome financial obstacles on their path to parenthood.

The Executive Order directs federal agencies to prioritize policies that reduce fertility treatment costs, increase insurance coverage, and expand access to fertility services-initiatives that closely align with CNY Fertility's core mission. By removing financial and regulatory burdens, this order has the potential to help millions of hopeful parents achieve their dreams. The national average cost of IVF ranges from $12,000-$25,000 per cycle, but CNY Fertility patients typically pay about a third of this, even with the additional cost of fertility medications, while receiving high quality care.

"We will continue to lead the way in providing accessible, affordable fertility care," added Dr. Kiltz. "This is about giving every hopeful parent a chance to bring life into the world. We stand ready to support this initiative and work toward a future where fertility care is no longer out of reach for anyone."

To learn more about CNY Fertility's affordable IVF services and commitment to accessible fertility care, visit www.cnyfertility.com .

About CNY Fertility

CNY Fertility provides comprehensive and affordable state-of-the-art fertility solutions to clients worldwide, making priceless affordable. With locations across the U.S. and a commitment to personalized, patient-centered care, CNY Fertility has helped thousands of individuals and couples achieve their dreams of parenthood. CNY Fertility accepts all patients regardless of weight, age, ovarian reserve, or the number of previously failed cycles and incorporates customized immunological treatment for every client, focusing on reproductive immunology in the treatment of recurrent pregnancy loss, unexplained infertility and unsuccessful IVF attempts. Additionally, CNY Fertility believes in a holistic and integrated approach to fertility wellness, including diet, yoga, acupuncture, and massage.

CNY Fertility's latest Family Building Guide is available at: Family Building Guide by CNY Fertility - Issuu .

