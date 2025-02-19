aINSIGHT Announces Sponsorship of InfraGard National Members Alliance

aINSIGHT is proud to announce its sponsorship of the InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), a leading organization dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure and promoting cybersecurity awareness.

As a powerhouse in employee onboarding and compliance management, aINSIGHT recognizes the importance of collaboration and information sharing in safeguarding our nation's infrastructure against emerging threats. Through our sponsorship of INMA, we aim to support their mission of fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors to enhance the resilience of our critical systems.

INMA serves as a vital resource for its members, offering access to specialized training, threat intelligence, and networking opportunities. By partnering with INMA, aINSIGHT demonstrates its commitment to advancing cybersecurity best practices and contributing to the collective defense of our nation's infrastructure.

"We are excited to join forces with INMA and contribute to their efforts in protecting our critical infrastructure," said Johnny Bitar, President & CEO at aINSIGHT.

Through this sponsorship, aINSIGHT looks forward to supporting INMA's initiatives and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure across industries. Together, we can build a more secure future for our nation.

For more information about aINSIGHT and our commitment to cybersecurity, please visit ainsight.online.

About aINSIGHT

aINSIGHT is at the forefront of employee onboarding and compliance management, specializing in comprehensive background screening, drug testing, and occupational health services. While we specialize in regulated sectors like insurance, transportation, healthcare, and education, our robust solutions extend to all industries. Non-regulated companies benefit from the same rigorous, in-depth screening standards that we apply to regulated customers, ensuring every client receives top-tier compliance and risk management support. Our single-platform approach helps businesses of all kinds streamline compliance, minimize risk, and reduce administrative burdens. With our NoMoreForms technology and a robust suite of tools, we offer end-to-end compliance management throughout the employee lifecycle. Our solutions automate form filling, are integrated with essential resources, and integrate seamlessly with your systems, making onboarding and employee management more efficient than ever. Our in-house development team also enables custom features tailored to unique industry and client requirements.

About InfraGard National Members Alliance:

InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA) is an FBI-affiliated independent nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and the American people. Established in 2003, INMA is the private sector component of the FBI's InfraGard program, which is a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure. INMA is comprised of 74 InfraGard Member Alliances, nonprofit organizations which represent INMA at the local level across the country. Through these alliances, law enforcement and the American business community can collaborate on educational programs, training events and information sharing initiatives that strengthen national security and the foundation of American life. For more information, visit?www.infragardnational.org.

SOURCE: aINSIGHT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire