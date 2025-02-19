BCC Research LLC: Green Hydrogen: The Future Fuel Shaping Global Energy Markets

"Green hydrogen, produced from renewable energy, is rapidly growing as a clean solution to reduce carbon emissions, driven by innovation, government support, and rising demand, despite challenges like cost and infrastructure."

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Green Hydrogen: Global Markets is increasing from $5.2 billion in 2024 to $38.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report examines the global market for green hydrogen, covering technology, power sources, industries, and regions. It focuses on hydrogen made from renewable energy (wind and solar) through water electrolysis and key electrolyzer technologies, excluding hydrogen from natural gas.

Interesting facts

The European market is marked by the presence of strong OEMs, while the Middle East has untapped renewable potential. Developed regions are ahead in green hydrogen investments, but the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region lags in production. China excels in cost-reducing electrolyzer technology, and offshore wind boosts green hydrogen production. However, risks to market growth remain due to a lack of agreements with end-use industries.

Factors contributing to the market's growth include:

Unlocking the potential of fuel cells: Fuel cells are clean energy sources that turn hydrogen into electricity, with water as the only byproduct. They can power vehicles, industries, and homes, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels and cutting emissions. Natural gas blending with green hydrogen: Blending green hydrogen with natural gas reduces carbon emissions and uses existing gas infrastructure, helping transition to cleaner energy with less environmental impact. Harnessing offshore renewable energy for green hydrogen: Using offshore wind and solar energy to produce green hydrogen offers a clean, large-scale solution that reduces reliance on fossil fuels and supports sustainable energy.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $4.4 billion Market size forecast $38.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 48.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Technology, Power Source, End Use Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, Denmark, China, Japan, India Market drivers • Unlocking the potential of fuel cells. • Natural gas blending with green hydrogen. • Harnessing offshore renewable energy for green hydrogen.

This report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The market is projected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2024 to $38.1 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.7% during the forecast period. By volume, the market is expected to reach 13,500 kilotons by growing at a CAGR of 64.7%. What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Increasing demand for low-emission fuels, growing demand from fuel cell applications, and favorable government policies are driving the market. What market segments are covered in the report?

The segments covered in the market are technology, power source, and end-use industry. The technology segment includes proton exchange membrane (PEM) and alkaline electrolysis. The power source segment includes solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources. The end-use segment includes mobility, chemicals and petrochemicals, power, and other industries. Which end-use industry segment will dominate the market in 2029?

The chemicals and petrochemicals segment will dominate the market at that time.

Which region will dominate the market in 2029?

Europe accounts for 57% of the market, followed by the APAC region. This share is mainly attributed to major developments in hydrogen capacity expansion, especially in Germany, Denmark and Spain. Also, the directives for fuel cell EVs (FCEVs) and other hydrogen end-users are accelerating the market's growth.

Leading companies in the market include:

ACWA Power

Air Liquide

Bloom Energy

BP plc

Cummins Inc.

Engie SA

ITM Power plc

Linde plc

McPhy Energy S.A.

Nel ASA

Orsted A/S

Plug Power Inc.

Siemens Energy

Toshiba Corp.

Uniper SE

