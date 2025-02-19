Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Carbone Restaurant Group ("(Carbone)" or the "Company"), the parent company of the growing FAST FIRED by Carbone pizza franchise, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference held at the award winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th , 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

Benjamin Nasberg, CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025. Benjamin will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "Carbone has a unique approach to the restaurant sector. We are committed to people and sustainability while providing an innovative value proposition that drives our franchise model and acquisition strategy. The company recently opened in Brampton Ontario, and Surrey BC, marking a significant milestone in its national growth strategy. Since launching, the franchise inquiries continue to flood in due to the positive feedback surrounding the brand. The company is also actively identifying acquisition targets and preparing for massive growth across the United States and Canada. This strategic expansion aligns with the company's mission to bring its innovative, convenient and high-quality offerings to new markets. "We are excited by the overwhelming response we've received from our customers," said Nasberg. "This success reinforces our belief in the strength of our brand and our ability to thrive in diverse markets. With strong demand and a robust pipeline of new locations, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and establish our brands, along with those we acquire as household names across North America."

Centurion One Capital 8 th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Carbone Restaurant Group

Per: Benjamin Nasberg

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

About Carbone Restaurant Group

Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is a dynamic and forward-thinking company committed to delivering exceptional food experiences through sustainable and convenient concepts. CRG provides a diverse range of offerings, including its flagship FAST FIRED by Carbone QSR pizza franchise and a portfolio of delivery-only brands.

Learn more about Carbone Restaurant Group at www.carbonerestaurantgroup.com

