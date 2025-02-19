Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta Expands Operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport with 15-year F&B Contract



19.02.2025





Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and food & beverage player, has announced today a 15-year contract at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) through HMSHost. Awarded by JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), operator of Terminal 4, Avolta will open nine new restaurants in more than 1,500m2 of concession space, marking its first operations in T4. The significant win closely follows four earlier-announced contracts: Hudson and Dufry's 18-year agreements at JFK's new Terminal 6 for duty-free, travel convenience, specialty retail and hybrid concepts, along with HMSHost and Hudson's 11+ year agreements at Terminal 8 for F&B, duty paid, and convenience concepts. HMSHost will open an exciting lineup of dining venues that will offer travelers a rich culinary diversity that New York has to offer. Local concepts will include Manhattan's Bessou, FIELDTRIP, Dos Toros Taqueria, Eataly, Boqueria, and Chopt; Brooklyn Tea & Market; and Villa Russo Café of Queens. Additionally, HMSHost will further develop its partnership with the James Beard Foundation® (JBF) to bring the Foundation's Good To Go by JBF fast-casual concept to the terminal - which will debut in T4 with a menu by New York's Due Madri. "In a city renowned for its culinary scene, JFK has evolved into a dining destination in and by itself," said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. "We embraced the opportunity to partner with JFKIAT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and our joint-venture partners to be a part of the evolution of JFK and make the journey as exciting as the destination for travelers passing through Terminal 4." The new contract significantly grows the company's presence at one of the busiest airports in North America and among the most active air terminals in the New York area, where HMSHost currently operates dining venues in Terminals 1, 5, and 8. For further information:



