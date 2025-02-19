TMA Chicago/Midwest Chapter Announces Free 13-Week Cash Flow Forecasting Webinar for Local Businesses

Association Focused on Business Improvement Offering Webinar on Essential Tool for Business Owners and Lenders on March 6, 2025

The Turnaround Management Association's Chicago/Midwest Chapter, focused on operational and financial turnarounds of businesses of all sizes, announces today it will present a free one-hour webinar, "Essentials of 13-Week Cash Flow Forecasting: An Essential Tool for Owners and Lenders" on Thursday, March 6 from 4:00-5:00pm Central Time.

A 13-week cash flow forecast is a short-term financial planning tool used by businesses to project cash inflows and outflows over a rolling 13-week period. It provides a detailed view of expected liquidity, helping organizations manage working capital, anticipate cash shortages or surpluses, and make informed financial decisions.

The program is geared toward management-level professionals and is ideal for owners, CFO's, Controllers, financial professionals, lenders, and consultants who wish to understand the critical drivers of the 13-week cash flow report, keys to making it more reliable, tips for presenting it to lenders and stakeholders, and the strategic importance of this report for any business.

The webinar will be hosted by Mac Rowland and Jim Keane of Harney Partners, a national turnaround and restructuring advisory firm.

David Levy of Keen-Summit Capital Partners and the 2025 President of the TMA Chicago Midwest Chapter explains, "This has always been one of our most popular education programs, because everyone knows 'Cash Is King' and the 13-Week Cash Flow report provides a foundation for making these projections." Jim Keane continues, "A high quality weekly cash flow forecast is an indispensable management tool especially in down business cycles, and also the lens through which lenders view the business."

Mac Rowland added that program will help attendees answer key questions like, "Am I convinced the forecast was prepared with appropriate diligence? What is the forecast telling me? How can I use the results to help the company, the bank, and other stakeholders determine the best strategic direction for the company?"

Program Highlights:

· The optimal structure of a good forecast

· Evaluating source data for receipts and disbursements

· Cross-functional keys to improve reliability

· Managing assumptions and learning from variances

· Leveraging for strategic decisions, cost-cutting opportunities, growth, and restructuring

· Inspiring lender confidence in your business plan

· Question and answer session

Interested parties can register for this free program by visiting the TMA Chicago/Midwest Chapter website.

About the Presenters

Mac Rowland, Managing Director, Harney Partners

With a nearly 30-year track record of success in managing and improving manufacturing organizations, Mac is skilled in leading companies through the challenges of difficult economic conditions. As the CFO of multiple automotive suppliers during financial crises, along with over 15 years as a turnaround consultant, his practical experience with the realities of distressed manufacturing operations differentiates his talents and brings a unique perspective in turnaround consulting. 13-Week Cash Flow Forecasts are one of his primary tools.

James G. Keane, J.D., Chief Operating Officer, Harney Partners?

Throughout his 30+ year career as a turnaround professional, business executive, and attorney, Jim has achieved significant results for both large and middle market companies. He has successfully executed dozens of complex restructurings and M&A transactions as well as public and private financings across many industries. Prior to 2005, Keane practiced corporate and securities law at Schiff Hardin and as Associate General Counsel for Sears, Roebuck and Co.?

About TMA Chicago/Midwest

TMA Chicago/Midwest is a chapter of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the most professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring, renewal, and corporate health space. Established in 1988, TMA has nearly 10,000 members in 52 chapters worldwide, including 32 North American chapters. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academic, government employees, and members of the judiciary. TMA is about more than just turnaround. TMA members are a professional community that seeks to strengthen the global economy by working to save distressed businesses, assist management to navigate off-plan events, and help healthy companies avoid similar pitfalls.

About Harney Partners

Harney Partners is a corporate advisory firm that specializes in restructuring and turnaround advisory (both bankruptcy and out-of-court), fiduciary services, interim management, and forensic/litigation services. For over 30 years, we have helped clients realign their businesses for stability, sustainability, and growth. With offices in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, El Paso, Houston and Madison, we leverage our team's inter-professional expertise and a collaborative delivery approach to get the job done. Additionally, through its affiliate, Harney Capital, the firm also provides a full range of investment banking services and expertise. Learn more at www.harneypartners.com and www.harneycapital.com

