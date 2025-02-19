Building a Greener Future: Lenovo Prioritizes Product Durability and Repairability for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Originally published in Lenovo's 2023/24 ESG Report

Keeping a product in use for a longer period is an important aspect of circular economy and reducing climate impact. Lenovo designs its products to maximize its product lifecycle by focusing on durability and ease of repair for customers of all skill levels.

To help keep products in use, Lenovo offers three-year standard warranties and five years of replacement parts availability on many of its top-selling commercial products. Three-year warranties are offered as the base warranty on many top-selling Think branded products, including monitors, notebooks, desktops, and others. Customers can also purchase warranty upgrades to extend the base warranty by one or two years for many products. Base warranties for consumer products vary by product type and geography but typically start at one to two years for the base warranty with the option for customers to purchase an extended warranty for many products.

In addition to the warranty offerings, Lenovo makes available service and maintenance manuals for many products along with parts removal and replacement videos. Customers can source spare parts from Lenovo or its authorized partners. Lenovo's serviceability engineers are focused on minimizing the interruption to customers during repair and maintenance and consider the products' eligibility for onsite repair as an indicator for ease of repair.

For more details, see Lenovo's Warranty and Maintenance Services webpage. Lenovo's ESG KPIs include a repairability KPI, for more information see Section 9.0. To support progress against this KPI Lenovo continues to increase the number of parts that are Customer Replaceable Units (CRU).

Lenovo is continuously designing innovative features for its products to help extend their useful life. For example, its battery technology extends notebook battery cycle life through key technologies, including:

Increased use of lithium polymer cells: Used in notebooks and tablets with embedded batteries, these cells typically provide longer life cycles than lithium-ion cylindrical cells.

Longer lifespan batteries: Many of Lenovo's embedded batteries are designed to last two to three times longer than standard batteries. Offering warranty upgrades up to five years on many embedded batteries. The longer lifespan is made possible with carefully selected cells and charge algorithms.



Product carbon footprint

The Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) or Global Warming Potential (GWP-100) has become a key product attribute for Lenovo and customers. Knowing the PCF of a product allows customers to better understand the environmental impact of the products they purchase.

To provide Lenovo's customers with PCF values for the broadest set of products, Lenovo continues to utilize the Product Attribute to Impact Algorithm (PAIA) platform to calculate streamlined Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) of desktops, notebooks, tablets, and workstation computers as well as monitors, servers, storage, and network switch products.

With a suite of simplified online tools, PAIA delivered a methodology for information and communications technology (ICT) product footprints which originated from a multi-stakeholder initiative of ICT companies that shared insights and best practices.

Lenovo's participation in PAIA is helping to drive a sector-wide streamlined methodology that will be key to transforming ICT companies into sustainable businesses.

Using PAIA tools to calculate product footprints has significantly reduced the time and cost of calculating environmental footprints for its products. The quality and accuracy of the calculations allow Lenovo to confidently communicate this information with customers and other stakeholders. Lenovo shares these results with enterprise customers and publishes them publicly as PCF information sheets. PCF sheets for specific products can be found on Lenovo's ECO Declarations webpage.

Lenovo's product life cycle assessment system is based on the ICT industry eco-design requirements that analyzes the product's full life cycle and design process to help bring products to the market with less environmental impact. Its product LCA system utilizes the ICT product footprint tool which assesses the core product design and manufacturing plan by using a scientific and quantitative configuration that supports improvement initiatives. In addition to products, Lenovo is working to expand this exercise to include materials and technologies, and components. In 2023, Lenovo conducted 24 LCAs and LCA- based PCF for notebook, desktop, display, server products, and components. The notebook, desktop, display and server products for which LCAs were conducted are ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, Legion 9 16IRX9, Yoga Pro 9 16IMH9, Yoga 9 2-in-1 14IMH9, Yoga Book 9 13IMU9, ThinkBook 13x G4 IMH, ThinkCentre M950t, ThinkStation K-C2, ThinkVision P27q-30, ThinkVision E22-30, ThinkVision E24-30, ThinkVision E24q-30, ThinkSystem SR650 V3, ThinkPad T14 Gen3 notebook, and P27q-30 display.

While there are other voluntary standards available to guide practitioners in compiling PCF, these standards are not designed to establish comparative values between products. The degree of flexibility written into the standards can produce variations in results for the same products when the same standard is applied by different practitioners. Compiling PCF using these standards is also a very lengthy and resource-intensive process. Other commonly used standards include the British Standards Institute's PAS 2050, WRI/WBCSD's GHG Protocol Product Lifecycle Accounting and Reporting Standard, ISO 14040, ISO 14044 - Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), and ISO 14067 - Carbon Footprint of Products.

Environmental spotlight

Lenovo continues to promote the use of sustainable materials beyond its products. On March 31, 2023, Lenovo, People's Daily New Media and Chishui City of Guizhou Province jointly launched the "Future With Bamboo" Sustainable Development Action in Chishui City of Guizhou, China. This initiative is in response to the "Bamboo as a substitute for Plastic Initiative" joint campaign launched by China and the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization.

