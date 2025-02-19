Crux, a leading data integration company dedicated to making the world's external data model ready, is proud to announce the appointment of Naggi Asmar as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With decades of experience at industry powerhouses including Matillion, Medallia, Oracle, and Plumtree Software, Naggi brings an exceptional track record in delivering innovative data orchestration and transformation solutions.

"Naggi is a powerhouse in the realm of data integration. His proven track record-from leading the development of the Data Productivity Cloud at Matillion to driving the global expansion of Medallia Experience Cloud-perfectly aligns with Crux's mission to deliver reliable, high-quality data directly into financial models. We are excited to have him on board as we embark on our next phase of innovation," said Will Freiberg, CEO of Crux.

Reflecting on his vision for Crux, Naggi emphasized the company's strategic opportunity:

"Crux has a unique opportunity to tackle data entropy in financial services by delivering reliable, high-quality data directly into financial models."

He continued, highlighting the role of emerging technology:

"With powerful AI and LLM technologies, we can transform data quality and efficiency, reducing operational toil and driving breakthrough outcomes."

Crux is poised to empower the financial services industry by bridging the gap between data suppliers and consumers with robust middleware and infrastructure solutions. Naggi's balanced approach to innovation and execution will be key in driving measurable business results and fostering agile, high-performing technology teams.

About Crux

Crux is a pioneering data integration company that provides reliable, high-quality, and timely external data solutions for the financial services industry. By bridging the gap between data suppliers and consumers, Crux ensures that critical financial models and decisions are supported by accurate, reproducible data. For more information, please visit cruxdata.com or contact our team here.

Contacts:

Sunitha Mani

sunitha.mani@cruxdata.com

917-502-1456