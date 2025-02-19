Yum! Brands: KFC's 3al Asl Tawar Transforms 300+ Lives in Just One Year, Empowering Women & Youth Through Literacy!

LinkedIn

Our KFC team in the Middle East launched 3al Asl Tawar almost 18 months ago - and has already made a difference to over 300 people. This truly inspiring program has had amazing success, working predominantly to improve literacy among women and girls, and we can't wait to see what the next year will bring.

When we launched 3al Asl Tawar in September 2023, we wanted to empower underrepresented Egyptian youth. In just one year, we've proudly impacted 300+ lives!



On International Day of Education, we reflect on how our literacy program KFC 3al Asl Tawar impacted the humble community of Ezbet Khirallah:

We witnessed youth learners writing their names for the first time

We are proud to say that 73% of the learners are women and young girls

219 learners graduated from the program in the first year

The Program improved literacy levels among 12-35-year-olds

