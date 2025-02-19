Moncton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Breathe Biomedical Inc (Private) ("Breathe" or the "Company"), a company developing a breath analytics platform for early disease detection, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference held at the award winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th , 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

Bill Dawes, CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025. Mr. Dawes will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "I am looking forward to presenting Breathe BioMedical at the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference in Toronto. We are developing potentially game-changing technology for breast cancer detection. We believe we are in the right place at the right time, and look forward to sharing our story with the audience at the Centurion One Capital conference in March," said Mr. Dawes. The company has kicked off its multi-center clinical trial at its first site in the US. Through this multi-centre study the company plans to advance its Machine Learning methods as it works to develop the company's breast cancer detection solution for the 50% of women with dense breast tissue for whom mammography is less than 50% accurate.

Mr. Dawes will be joined at the conference by Dr. Rachel Brem, board member and part-time Chief Medical Officer, and Jean Nadeau, Chairman.

Centurion One Capital 8 th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Breathe BioMedical Inc.

Per: "William C Dawes Jr."

William C. Dawes Jr.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

About Breathe BioMedical Inc.

Breathe BioMedical is developing an innovative breath analytics platform to enable the early detection of disease. Our proprietary technology is designed to collect, process and analyze breath samples to identify biomarker patterns associated with specific diseases. Breathe BioMedical is focused first on developing a breath test for breast cancer detection for women with dense breast tissue, as an adjunct to mammography, with the goal of increasing the number of breast cancer cases identified at the earliest stages. Breathe BioMedical is headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, with a US subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts. At Breathe BioMedical we believe that our non-invasive technology will enable a stage shift in early disease detection saving lives and money when compared to existing standards of care.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

