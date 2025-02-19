Free Armenian Prisoners: Armenian Political Prisoner Ruben Vardanyan Begins Hunger Strike to Protest Rigged Trial in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armenian businessman, philanthropist, and now political prisoner Ruben Vardanyan told his family that he will no longer cooperate in the ongoing sham trial against him and other Armenian prisoners due to Azerbaijan's persistent violations of international law during his trial and, in protest of these violations, will go on a hunger strike. After more than 500 days in arbitrary and illegal detention, Vardanyan aims to draw international attention to the illegitimate and politically driven judicial process against him and other Armenian prisoners after the ethnic cleansing of over 120 thousand Christian Armenians.

In his official statement, Ruben Vardanyan explains the reasons behind his refusal to participate in the proceedings and hunger strike:

"Yesterday, I decided to protest by declaring a hunger strike against the judicial farce being carried out against me. This is my response to the blatant violations of Azerbaijani procedural law and international law. What is happening in the courtroom cannot be called a trial-this is a political show, in which my right to a fair hearing is being deliberately disregarded.

For the past month, my local lawyer-Avraam Berman-and I have tried to make it clear to the court that it is critical for me that this so-called 'trial' be objective rather than a staged performance. Sadly, it has been clear from the beginning that this case is all about persecuting me as an Armenian simply for exercising my rights to freedom of opinion and expression and political participation under international law" which have been aimed at protecting the rights of the Armenian-Christian population of Artsakh.

Despite Azerbaijan being a State Party to the European Convention on Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, this process has also been replete with egregious due process abuses:

I am being tried in an illegal military tribunal and not a civilian court. I have not been granted full access to the indictment and so called 'evidence' against me - 422 volumes in Azerbaijani, for which I was given only 21 working days to review, which have been classified as 'state secrets.' The 'indictment' presented to me is not an official document, as it lacks the signatures of my accusers. Even the translation of this so-called document contains gross errors, making it impossible for me to understand the charges against me. I have been denied my right to defense - my local lawyer, Avraam Berman, has had his access to materials restricted, his documents confiscated, and he has been subjected to psychological pressure. Further, my international legal team has been barred from communicating or visiting me and has not had access to any of the case materials I have not been allowed to summon defense witnesses or file complaints regarding the violations committed during the investigation and trial. All of the hearings have been secret and closed to the public. Foreign journalists and independent international representatives have been barred from the courtroom.



This so-called 'trial' is not just against me. It is an attempt to criminalize all Armenians - all those who supported and demonstrated compassion toward Artsakh and its people, all those who showed compassion. This is an attack on an entire nation. I refuse to participate in this farce.

I appeal to world leaders, international organizations, human rights defenders, and members of the press: This process demands your attention. The imitation of justice is an endorsement of lawlessness and injustice. Silence in the face of such violations paves the way for future tragedies, fueling hostility and a new wave of hatred. Only through truth, law, and humanity can peace and justice be ensured in the region."

"Ruben's so-called trial is nothing but a political spectacle. He has been denied access to critical case materials, blocked from mounting a proper legal defense, and subjected to egregious due process abuses in flagrant violation of international law," said Vardanyan's international legal counsel, Jared Genser.

For further information, please contact:

press.vardanyan@havas.com or freearmenianprisoners@edelman.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/armenian-political-prisoner-ruben-vardanyan-begins-hunger-strike-to-protest-rigged-trial-in-azerbaijan-302380594.html