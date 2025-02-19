Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,260 Euro
+0,030
+2,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,54021:14
Dow Jones News
19.02.2025 20:52 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Feb-2025 / 19:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               19 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      95,791 
Highest price paid per share:         108.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.3851p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,847,448 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,847,448) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.3851p                    95,791

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
761              106.50          08:10:27         00323709516TRLO1     XLON 
600              106.00          08:15:59         00323711332TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.00          08:20:46         00323712999TRLO1     XLON 
1522              105.50          08:20:57         00323713315TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.50          08:27:43         00323715635TRLO1     XLON 
595              105.50          08:27:43         00323715636TRLO1     XLON 
202              105.50          08:35:02         00323721085TRLO1     XLON 
259              105.50          08:35:02         00323721086TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.50          08:35:02         00323721087TRLO1     XLON 
795              105.50          08:38:21         00323723392TRLO1     XLON 
519              105.50          08:42:17         00323725608TRLO1     XLON 
277              105.50          08:42:17         00323725609TRLO1     XLON 
23               105.50          08:48:18         00323729788TRLO1     XLON 
472              105.50          08:48:18         00323729789TRLO1     XLON 
477              105.50          08:50:44         00323731069TRLO1     XLON 
1090              105.50          09:06:16         00323738662TRLO1     XLON 
526              105.50          09:06:16         00323738663TRLO1     XLON 
1041              105.50          09:06:17         00323738667TRLO1     XLON 
500              105.50          09:07:46         00323739317TRLO1     XLON 
300              105.50          09:09:31         00323739878TRLO1     XLON 
100              105.50          09:10:36         00323740202TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.50          09:11:35         00323740557TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.50          09:23:30         00323747400TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.50          09:25:12         00323748111TRLO1     XLON 
200              105.50          09:26:46         00323748954TRLO1     XLON 
1285              105.50          09:31:13         00323751251TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          09:43:05         00323758825TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          09:45:28         00323760375TRLO1     XLON 
1915              107.00          09:51:07         00323764131TRLO1     XLON 
1000              107.00          09:51:07         00323764132TRLO1     XLON 
874              107.00          09:51:07         00323764133TRLO1     XLON 
641              107.00          09:51:07         00323764134TRLO1     XLON 
1000              107.00          09:51:07         00323764135TRLO1     XLON 
2380              106.50          09:51:49         00323764299TRLO1     XLON 
806              106.00          10:07:02         00323766306TRLO1     XLON 
805              106.00          10:07:02         00323766307TRLO1     XLON 
784              105.50          10:08:49         00323766472TRLO1     XLON 
831              107.00          10:15:35         00323766840TRLO1     XLON 
808              107.00          10:15:58         00323766851TRLO1     XLON 
806              107.00          10:22:02         00323767082TRLO1     XLON 
65               107.00          10:30:00         00323767392TRLO1     XLON 
746              107.00          10:30:00         00323767393TRLO1     XLON 
254              107.00          10:34:46         00323767635TRLO1     XLON 
555              107.00          10:34:46         00323767636TRLO1     XLON 
289              107.00          10:40:17         00323767872TRLO1     XLON 
517              107.00          10:40:17         00323767873TRLO1     XLON 
4030              107.00          10:40:32         00323767881TRLO1     XLON 
529              107.00          10:40:32         00323767882TRLO1     XLON 
233              107.00          10:41:14         00323767933TRLO1     XLON 
529              107.00          10:41:14         00323767934TRLO1     XLON 
768              107.00          11:49:11         00323771261TRLO1     XLON 
1320              107.50          12:03:13         00323771656TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          12:24:42         00323772652TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          12:31:17         00323773173TRLO1     XLON 
500              107.50          12:31:17         00323773174TRLO1     XLON 
1370              107.00          12:42:28         00323774031TRLO1     XLON 
1551              107.00          12:42:28         00323774032TRLO1     XLON 
1076              107.00          12:42:28         00323774033TRLO1     XLON 
800              107.00          12:42:28         00323774034TRLO1     XLON 
800              107.50          12:46:29         00323774162TRLO1     XLON 
36               107.50          12:46:29         00323774163TRLO1     XLON 
763              107.50          12:57:02         00323774886TRLO1     XLON 
3083              107.50          13:00:32         00323775103TRLO1     XLON 
305              107.50          13:00:32         00323775104TRLO1     XLON 
305              107.50          13:00:32         00323775105TRLO1     XLON 
481              107.50          13:00:32         00323775106TRLO1     XLON 
2304              108.00          13:09:25         00323775512TRLO1     XLON 
746              108.50          13:29:12         00323776519TRLO1     XLON 
805              108.50          13:29:29         00323776530TRLO1     XLON 
49               108.50          13:29:49         00323776542TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2025 14:21 ET (19:21 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.