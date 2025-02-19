DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Feb-2025 / 19:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 19 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 95,791 Highest price paid per share: 108.50p Lowest price paid per share: 105.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.3851p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,847,448 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,847,448) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.3851p 95,791

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 761 106.50 08:10:27 00323709516TRLO1 XLON 600 106.00 08:15:59 00323711332TRLO1 XLON 200 106.00 08:20:46 00323712999TRLO1 XLON 1522 105.50 08:20:57 00323713315TRLO1 XLON 200 105.50 08:27:43 00323715635TRLO1 XLON 595 105.50 08:27:43 00323715636TRLO1 XLON 202 105.50 08:35:02 00323721085TRLO1 XLON 259 105.50 08:35:02 00323721086TRLO1 XLON 200 105.50 08:35:02 00323721087TRLO1 XLON 795 105.50 08:38:21 00323723392TRLO1 XLON 519 105.50 08:42:17 00323725608TRLO1 XLON 277 105.50 08:42:17 00323725609TRLO1 XLON 23 105.50 08:48:18 00323729788TRLO1 XLON 472 105.50 08:48:18 00323729789TRLO1 XLON 477 105.50 08:50:44 00323731069TRLO1 XLON 1090 105.50 09:06:16 00323738662TRLO1 XLON 526 105.50 09:06:16 00323738663TRLO1 XLON 1041 105.50 09:06:17 00323738667TRLO1 XLON 500 105.50 09:07:46 00323739317TRLO1 XLON 300 105.50 09:09:31 00323739878TRLO1 XLON 100 105.50 09:10:36 00323740202TRLO1 XLON 200 105.50 09:11:35 00323740557TRLO1 XLON 200 105.50 09:23:30 00323747400TRLO1 XLON 200 105.50 09:25:12 00323748111TRLO1 XLON 200 105.50 09:26:46 00323748954TRLO1 XLON 1285 105.50 09:31:13 00323751251TRLO1 XLON 200 106.50 09:43:05 00323758825TRLO1 XLON 200 106.50 09:45:28 00323760375TRLO1 XLON 1915 107.00 09:51:07 00323764131TRLO1 XLON 1000 107.00 09:51:07 00323764132TRLO1 XLON 874 107.00 09:51:07 00323764133TRLO1 XLON 641 107.00 09:51:07 00323764134TRLO1 XLON 1000 107.00 09:51:07 00323764135TRLO1 XLON 2380 106.50 09:51:49 00323764299TRLO1 XLON 806 106.00 10:07:02 00323766306TRLO1 XLON 805 106.00 10:07:02 00323766307TRLO1 XLON 784 105.50 10:08:49 00323766472TRLO1 XLON 831 107.00 10:15:35 00323766840TRLO1 XLON 808 107.00 10:15:58 00323766851TRLO1 XLON 806 107.00 10:22:02 00323767082TRLO1 XLON 65 107.00 10:30:00 00323767392TRLO1 XLON 746 107.00 10:30:00 00323767393TRLO1 XLON 254 107.00 10:34:46 00323767635TRLO1 XLON 555 107.00 10:34:46 00323767636TRLO1 XLON 289 107.00 10:40:17 00323767872TRLO1 XLON 517 107.00 10:40:17 00323767873TRLO1 XLON 4030 107.00 10:40:32 00323767881TRLO1 XLON 529 107.00 10:40:32 00323767882TRLO1 XLON 233 107.00 10:41:14 00323767933TRLO1 XLON 529 107.00 10:41:14 00323767934TRLO1 XLON 768 107.00 11:49:11 00323771261TRLO1 XLON 1320 107.50 12:03:13 00323771656TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 12:24:42 00323772652TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 12:31:17 00323773173TRLO1 XLON 500 107.50 12:31:17 00323773174TRLO1 XLON 1370 107.00 12:42:28 00323774031TRLO1 XLON 1551 107.00 12:42:28 00323774032TRLO1 XLON 1076 107.00 12:42:28 00323774033TRLO1 XLON 800 107.00 12:42:28 00323774034TRLO1 XLON 800 107.50 12:46:29 00323774162TRLO1 XLON 36 107.50 12:46:29 00323774163TRLO1 XLON 763 107.50 12:57:02 00323774886TRLO1 XLON 3083 107.50 13:00:32 00323775103TRLO1 XLON 305 107.50 13:00:32 00323775104TRLO1 XLON 305 107.50 13:00:32 00323775105TRLO1 XLON 481 107.50 13:00:32 00323775106TRLO1 XLON 2304 108.00 13:09:25 00323775512TRLO1 XLON 746 108.50 13:29:12 00323776519TRLO1 XLON 805 108.50 13:29:29 00323776530TRLO1 XLON 49 108.50 13:29:49 00323776542TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2025 14:21 ET (19:21 GMT)