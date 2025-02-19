Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in intelligent video and data solutions for public transportation and smart cities, supports Transport Canada's new regulation mandating that perimeter visibility systems be installed on all new school buses as a feature to improve school bus safety. In addition, the regulation also introduced requirements for the installation of infraction cameras for manufacturers who wish to voluntarily install them on buses.

The Transport Canada regulation came into effect December 18, 2024, and all new school buses will be equipped with perimeter visibility systems as of November 1, 2027. Transport Canada estimates the cost of the regulation to be $196 million in present value between 2024 and 2036 and estimates 65,105 school buses will be affected by 2036. These measures follow a 2020 Report of the Task Force on School Bus Safety, which recommended new measures to protect children outside the school bus, where they face the greatest risk.

Gatekeeper was selected as a pilot project supplier for testing in this initiative in April 2021 and installed 360 Surround Vision and Student Protector systems on pilot project school buses in British Columbia and Ontario.

Gatekeeper's 360 Surround Vision is a perimeter visibility system which provides a surround view of the school bus and is automatically activated when the bus is reversing or making side turns. The surround view is displayed on a specialized rear-view mirror system allowing drivers to monitor school children all around the bus.

Gatekeeper's Student Protector is an infraction camera solution specifically designed to record and target vehicles that illegally pass a school bus when the stop arm is deployed and captures license plate information day or night up to four lanes from a school bus.

"Gatekeeper applauds this new Transport Canada regulation to improve school bus safety," commented Doug Dyment, Gatekeeper's President, and CEO. "We have supported the Task Force on School Bus Safety from its early beginnings as a pilot project provider showcasing our innovative 360 Surround Vision and Student Protector solutions and we look forward to working with Canadian school districts and school bus manufacturers on the implementation of this important regulation."

For more information visit Transport Canada press release and regulations.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to interconnect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company's data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

