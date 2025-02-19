University of Texas Joins Forces With Logo Brands in Exciting New Partnership

Logo Brands Secures Exclusive Rights to Produce and Distribute University of Texas Tailgate Gear, Throws, and Sports Balls.

Logo Brands is proud to announce its 50th strategic partnership with the University of Texas, effective July 1, 2025. This exclusive five-year agreement grants Logo Brands the rights to design, produce, and distribute an array of officially licensed tailgate products, premium throws, and recreational sports balls, enhancing the game day experience for Longhorns fans everywhere.

University of Texas Tailgate Gear

a collection of Logo Brands Texas gear arranged in the back of a car.

"This partnership with the University of Texas is an incredible opportunity to connect with one of the most passionate fan bases in collegiate sports," said Maggie McHugh, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing at Logo Brands. "Longhorn Nation represents a tradition of excellence, and we are excited to bring high-quality, innovative products that embody the spirit and pride of Texas. We can't wait to see fans celebrating with our gear at tailgates, watch parties, and beyond."

These exclusive products will be available on the Logo Brands e-commerce website and through major national retailers, including Fanatics, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Buc-ee's, Academy, and Sam's Club. This ensures that Texas fans have widespread access to officially licensed merchandise, whether they're shopping online or in-store.

We're proud to unite with Logo Brands, a longtime supporter of The University of Texas licensing program," said Craig Westemeier, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Business Development. "Logo Brands has been a top Texas licensee for tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products for years, and we're excited to expand our collaboration to bring an outstanding selection of Longhorn merchandise to the marketplace."

A Legacy of Excellence

The University of Texas is synonymous with academic and athletic prestige. The Texas Longhorns boast a storied history of success, with 55 team national championships, 130 individual national champions, and over 2,000 All-Americans. This new collaboration reinforces Logo Brands' commitment to celebrating excellence and supporting communities through premium licensed products.

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 800 colleges and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. With a diverse product lineup spanning outdoor lifestyle, indoor living, and on-the-go essentials, the company has introduced over 900 different product lines since its founding. Established in 2000 as a family business shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee, Logo Brands has since grown into an industry leader headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

SOURCE: Logo Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire