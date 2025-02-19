Estimated Q4/24 volumes above 41,000 boe/d (1) represents a new corporate record for Saturn

Efficient capital program, continued type curve outperformance and production optimization drove volumes

Robust hedges on oil prices, differentials and foreign exchange rates help mitigate current market volatility

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (OTCQX: OILSF) ("Saturn" or the "Company"), a light oil-weighted producer focused on unlocking value through the development of our assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta, is pleased to provide an operations update highlighted by estimated Q4/24 volumes that averaged over 41,000 boe/d(1), above the high end of our previously announced quarterly guidance of 39,000 to 40,000 boe/d, due to the success of our second half 2024 capital program.

"Saturn continues to deliver on our guidance and meet or exceed our goals, clearly demonstrated by Q4 average production estimates of over 41,000 boe/d(1). This production beat is due to outperformance of new wells, the predictable nature of our asset base and our strong technical team who consistently identifies new and innovative ways to optimize production, enhance development and reduce costs," said John Jeffrey, Chief Executive Officer of Saturn. "Applying our Saturn blueprint across the organization showcases how numerous incremental gains throughout our business can create a compounding effect, drive ongoing enhancements in Saturn's overall corporate performance and set the stage for lasting value creation."

CAPITAL PROGRAM OVERVIEW

Saturn had a strong period of capital efficient execution in Q4/24, drilling 33 gross (26.2 net) wells, highlighted by new wells trending above internal type curve(2) estimates and contributing to higher volumes. Our successful drilling programs in the Flat Lake and Battrum fields, which were added to the portfolio in mid-2024, increased our confidence in the expected rates of return from these fields for future drilling plans. Saturn also realized meaningful year-over-year production improvements across all development areas acquired through the Ridgeback Resources transaction in Q1/23, along with further delineation of our open hole multi-lateral ("OHML") Bakken acreage in Viewfield.

Saturn is one of only a few producers having OHML development across multiple plays in our portfolio, owing to the successful drilling of our first ever six-leg horizontal Spearfish well, with plans to further delineate that play in 2025. We elected to accelerate a modest amount of Q1/25 development capital into Q4/24 to take advantage of good weather and operational momentum, which will be reflected in a reduction of our 2025 development capital and an increase of approximately $5 to 7 million in the previously guided Q4/24 development capital expenditures(3) of $90 to $95 million.

Southeast Saskatchewan

Conventional / Mississippian - Strong Results with Robust Rates of Return

Area wells have delivered average IP30 rates of approximately 100 boe/d(1), more than 25% above internal type curve(2) expectations. This development area offers some of the most capital-efficient drills in our portfolio, has the deepest inventory of locations that Saturn views as "Tier 1" (internally defined as having rates of return in excess of 100%), and supports deployment of a dedicated rig in the area in 2025. Through the use of seismic, the Company has continued to improve well placement, which has lowered water cuts and improved economics, including the placement of Saturn's 12-28 well in the Carnduff area. The 12-28 well is the best performing Frobisher well Saturn has ever drilled, which came on production at an IP30 rate of 220 boe/d(1). Building on these results, we plan to drill four additional Frobisher wells and one Midale well in the contiguous area in 2025.

Viewfield - Bakken Well Results Outperformed

Fracked Bakken wells at Viewfield have exceeded internal type curve(2) estimates by an average of 20%, primarily due to our strategy of targeting areas having a lower drill density and the potential for increased recovery by deploying innovative drilling and completion techniques. Further, a third-party engineering firm analyzed production per 100 metres drilled by several area operators, and Saturn's OHML Bakken development earned the highest ranking for overall results and initial production rates. This operational success supported our decision to deploy a full-time drilling rig in the area in 2025, with Saturn planning to drill up to nine Bakken OHML wells.

Spearfish - Applying the Saturn Blueprint

We took learnings and success from the Bakken OHML program to the Spearfish, where we drilled the first ever six-leg OHML Spearfish well in October of 2024. The well came on production at twice our internal risked type curve(2), achieving average IP30 rates over 150 boe/d(1). The Company plans to expand development in the area in 2025, with one multi-lateral Spearfish well planned in Q1/25, and another in the second half of 2025, with the potential to expand development into 2026 should results continue to be supportive.

Torquay - Exciting Developments at Flat Lake

Saturn drilled three wells in the latter part of 2024, and recognizing the variability in the reservoir, customized our completion technique by increasing the stage count and reducing the tonnage of our fracks. While a modest change, it had dramatic impacts by driving a successful production response with lower-than-expected water cuts. The Company has also identified an opportunity to increase both injection and production in the Oungre and Torquay fields by changing how we manage produced water in the area, which enables us to use it for re-injection rather than disposal, thereby enhancing economics while reducing environmental impact. The first phase of this project was commissioned at the end of Q4/24, resulting in a production response that has exceeded internal expectations. This provides another clear example of Saturn's ability to create value by optimizing mid-life cycle assets which received limited focus from previous operators. We are awaiting results from four 'pre-pressurized' Bakken drills, which are locations in an area undergoing waterflood in the Torquay, and Saturn anticipates this program will have some of the highest capital efficiencies among our Flat Lake development portfolio.

West Saskatchewan

Viking - High Oil Cuts and Netbacks Among the Highest in Our Portfolio

Some of Saturn's best performing Viking wells are in Plato, Saskatchewan, where we've proven a contiguous trend between our East and West Plato areas. Plato is expected to be the focus for our Viking development through the next five years, and potentially beyond, if results support further development. With rapid drilling times, our Viking play affords Saturn flexibility to quickly adjust capital if needed to optimally respond to broader market changes.

Lower Shaunavon - Previously Undercapitalized by Legacy Operators

Through the end of 2024, we brought four Lower Shaunavon wells on production, with material type curve outperformance from the first well as the other three continue to clean up. Saturn has identified a thick trend through the lower Shaunavon that could represent a future resource play offering a sizeable location inventory. In addition, we acquired comprehensive 3D seismic data for the Mannville channels in the Battrum and Cantuar units. After extensive geologic review, we are excited about the planned drilling of our first well in these units during 2025, as the corporate inventory in this area features some of Saturn's highest rate of return opportunities.

Central Alberta

Cardium - Improving Capital Efficiencies with Extended Reach Horizontal Wells

At Lochend, Alberta, Saturn drilled Canada's longest Cardium lateral well at 7,570 metres, and our team designed an innovative hybrid completion system by combining two established technologies, the coiled tubing and ball drop systems, to tackle this technically challenging well. Not only did we achieve meaningful cost reductions and improved well completion times on this well, but we can now apply the same successful completion design to other plays in our portfolio. Further innovation is targeted for 2025, as we are currently in the planning stages for the development of our largest pad to date, a 'Cardium Super-Pad', which features seven horizontal wells, four of which are expected to commence drilling in November, with the remaining three wells planned in Q1/26. With higher-than-expected volumes from our Cardium wells through the latter part of 2024, Saturn's natural gas weighting in Q4/24 is expected to align with the slightly elevated levels reported in Q3/24, but is expected to revert to the guidance range of approximately 15% through 2025.

Montney - Pushing the Montney Oil Trend Further South

In the spring of 2025, Saturn plans to drill a 3-mile lateral at Kaybob, one of the longest-ever Montney wells to be drilled in that area. At this length, we will incorporate our learnings from Lochend and continue to use the rotary steerable system (RSS) to increase the length of our Alberta horizontals.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Protection Against Potential Tariff Impacts

The threat of potential U.S. tariffs has driven significant market volatility recently, including for the Canadian - U.S. dollar exchange rate (FX), and Canadian benchmark oil price differentials, which have widened as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price has strengthened. With a higher WTI price and lower Canadian dollar, Saturn realizes higher revenue from oil sales due to the conversion of the U.S. dollar-denominated WTI price into Canadian dollars, which benefits our Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Funds Flow.

Our U.S. dollar-denominated debt experiences an offsetting impact since it gets revalued each reporting date at the prevailing exchange rate. As such, a weakening Canadian dollar increases the Canadian dollar value of the liability on our balance sheet. However, Saturn has hedged the FX rate on the principal and interest payments for our senior notes at an attractive rate for the next three years (~$1.34 vs current ~$1.42), fixing our Canadian dollar payments, while any unrealized FX gains/losses will be reflected on our balance sheet.

Saturn also maintains price protection on approximately 50 to 60% of our oil and liquids production, net of royalties, on a rolling forward 12-month basis, and approximately 30 to 40% up to 18 months out, primarily using collars. The Company has also hedged the WTI price differential relative to the Canadian MSW and WCS benchmarks, which have widened in response to tariff threats, while the Canadian dollar weakness is also expected to somewhat mute the impact of wider differentials.

Continued Share Buybacks and Insider Purchases

Saturn has continued to methodically return capital to shareholders by maximizing our Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") share buyback program that commenced in August of 2024, consistently purchasing the daily maximum of approximately 46,000 shares. To the end of January, a total of approximately 5.5 million shares have been purchased by Saturn and returned to treasury since the program's launch.

In addition, through December 2024 and January 2025, insiders of Saturn acquired approximately 440,000 shares, investing close to $1 million as a group. The combination of insider buying and corporate share buybacks highlights management's confidence that Saturn's intrinsic value and future potential are not being accurately reflected in the current market value.

Year End 2024 Results and Reserves

Saturn intends to issue, and SEDAR+ file, the Company's Q4 and full year 2024 financial results, along with our year end 2024 independent reserves evaluation in accordance with National Instrument 51-101, on Thursday, March 13, 2024 after market close. A conference call and webcast will be hosted by management to discuss the results and reserves the morning of Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Access details for the conference call and webcast will be provided by news release in the coming weeks.

