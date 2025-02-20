Siemens has initiated a significant portfolio restructuring by selling 26.5 million shares of its medical technology subsidiary, Siemens Healthineers. The transaction, valued at approximately 1.45 billion euros, represents about 2% of Healthineers' capital stock and was executed at 54.72 euros per share through an accelerated placement procedure. This strategic move reduces Siemens' ownership stake from 75% to approximately 73%, with the shares being exclusively offered to institutional investors. The sale triggered a modest 1.2% decline in Healthineers' stock during after-hours trading, reflecting a slight discount from the Xetra closing price of 55.28 euros.

Strategic Implications

The proceeds from this divestment are earmarked for general corporate purposes, with market analysts suggesting a significant portion will support Siemens' recent acquisition of Altair Engineering, a U.S. software company. This transaction aligns with Siemens' broader portfolio optimization strategy, which includes plans to further reduce its Healthineers stake by approximately 5% throughout the current year. The company is also making parallel moves to decrease its involvement in other subsidiaries, as evidenced by the recent reduction in its Siemens Energy holdings from 15% to 14.3%.

Ad

Fresh Siemens information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Siemens analysis...