LG Electronics, Inc.: LG REVEALS NEW "SKS" BRANDING FOR ITS LUXURY SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE BUILT-IN LINE AT KBIS 2025

Company Introduces SKS Brand Refresh, Showcases Superb New Built-in Kitchen Solutions at Premier Industry Event

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announces the rebranding of its SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE to SKS at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, U.S.A., from February 25-27. Originally launched in 2016, the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE brand now enters a new era with a refreshed identity and a new lineup of cutting-edge kitchen appliances under the SKS name.

The transformation reflects the brand's refined aesthetic, modern positioning and steadfast commitment to sophisticated design and advanced innovation. The new "SKS" is designed to resonate more strongly with customers worldwide while maintaining the brand's essence. This rebranding underscores SKS's leadership in the luxury built-in appliances.

Despite global market challenges, SKS is poised to solidify its leadership by leveraging cutting-edge Core Technology, AI-driven convenience and sophisticated design. This strategy positions the brand as a key player in the growing built-in appliance market, reinforcing its position as a premier household appliance leader. Following KBIS 2025, LG will roll out a comprehensive brand renewal across all customer touchpoints, including retail stores and showrooms, and will expand its U.S. presence with a third showroom.

At KBIS 2025, LG is showcasing a range of innovative SKS appliances designed to enhance luxury kitchen aesthetics and functionality. Leading the lineup is the new 36-inch Cook-zone-free Induction Pro Range, featuring the industry's first free-zone cooking surface range, allowing users to place cookware anywhere on the cooktop. This range also includes an advanced convection system for fast and even cooking, steam technology to preserve meal quality, a built-in camera for real-time monitoring, and LG's Gourmet AI for intelligent and precise heating control.

Complementing the Pro Range, SKS's new dishwasher offers a flawlessly flush fit with standard-depth cabinetry. Aligning perfectly with the front edge of the counter, the dishwasher helps customers maintain the clean, uninterrupted lines of their custom-designed kitchen.

In addition, LG is introducing the groundbreaking SKS Island System, a highly-evolved kitchen island concept integrating LG's cutting-edge cooking and ventilation technologies. This system features a hidden induction cooktop that blends with the countertop's woodgrain finish when not in use, and a downdraft ventilation system with SKS's proprietary air curtain technology for effective smoke and steam removal. Customizable built-in storage spaces around the ventilation system exemplify SKS's commitment to personalized luxury.

"The new SKS represents the natural and ongoing evolution of our ultra-premium kitchen brand, celebrating a decade of excellence," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "By embracing our True to Food philosophy, SKS will continue to deliver differentiated kitchen solutions that enhance the customer experience and strengthen LG's leadership in the high-end built-in market."

Visitors to LG's booth (West Hall #2417, Las Vegas Convention Center) at KBIS 2025 can experience firsthand the superior style and functionality of the latest LG premium kitchen innovations. For more information on SKS, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

About SKS

SKS delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with purposeful design and bold innovation. Backed by global innovator LG Electronics, SKS is inspired by LG's "life's good" mission. SKS creates luxury kitchen appliances that unite precision, performance and passion. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing boundaries, SKS (formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite) has earned international awards for its revolutionary designs and continues to redefine modern kitchen technology. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's first built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, SKS's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623939/Image1__SKS_Cookzone_Free_Induction_Pro_Range_LifeStyle.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623940/Image2__SKS_Cookzone_Free_Induction_Pro_Range_birdview.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623941/Image3__SKS_Island_System_front.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623942/Image4__SKS_Island_System_birdview.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-reveals-new-sks-branding-for-its-luxury-signature-kitchen-suite-built-in-line-at-kbis-2025-302380901.html