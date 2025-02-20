Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad: Aneka Jaringan Successfully Concludes Sixth Annual General Meeting With Strong Shareholder Support

Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad ("Aneka Jaringan" or the "Group" Bursa:ANEKA, 0226), a basement and foundation construction specialist, is pleased to announce that the Group has successfully concluded its Sixth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, with shareholders demonstrating strong support for the Group's strategic direction and resolutions tabled.

The AGM saw the approval of all six (6) ordinary resolutions, including the re-election of the Directors, as well as the re-appointment of Baker Tilly Monteiro Heng PLT as the Group's auditors. Shareholders also approved the payment of Directors' fees and benefits, alongside the renewal of the mandate authorising the issuance of new shares and the proposed shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions.

During the AGM, shareholders received the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 August 2024 ("FYE2024"), which highlighted the Group's strong turnaround performance. Aneka Jaringan posted a revenue of RM211.48 million, reflecting an 11.3% increase compared to RM189.93 million in FYE2023, while profit after tax ("PAT") rebounded to RM4.31 million, reversing the RM12.43 million loss recorded in the previous financial year. In FYE2024, the Group also maintained a healthy order book of RM240.17 million, supported by new contract wins totalling RM178.55 million throughout the financial year.

Managing Director of Aneka Jaringan, Pang Tse Fui expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from shareholders, stating, "The strong endorsement from our shareholders reflects their confidence in our business strategy and long-term vision. FYE2024 was a transformative year for Aneka Jaringan, marked by a successful financial turnaround, disciplined cost management, and an expanding project pipeline. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and strengthening our market position through operational excellence and strategic project execution."

The AGM also provided an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the Board of Directors and Management on key topics such as market outlook and business strategies, in response to industry challenges. Discussions highlighted Aneka Jaringan's strong financial recovery, with the Malaysian construction division turning profitable in FYE2024 and the Group maintaining steady revenue growth. Management also shared insights on the Group's operational resilience and expansion efforts in Indonesia, particularly through PT Aneka Jaringan Indonesia's continued contributions and PT Aneka Jaringan Energy's progress in the renewable energy sector.

Looking ahead, Aneka Jaringan remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with a focus on securing high-value infrastructure and commercial projects while leveraging its strong order book of RM217.43 million as at first quarter ended 30 November 2024. The Group will continue to drive operational efficiency, capitalise on emerging opportunities, and explore new markets to sustain long-term shareholder value.

ABOUT ANEKA JARINGAN HOLDINGS BERHAD

Aneka Jaringan Holdings Berhad ("Aneka Jaringan" or the "Group") is a leading specialist in basement and foundation construction founded in 2001. The Group is a certified Grade G7 contractor for piling and general construction works with notable projects such as MRT2, Merdeka 118, Bukit Bintang City Centre, West Coast Expressway and LRT3. Through subsidiary, PT Aneka Jaringan Indonesia, the Group is involved in public and private sector projects, notably the Sky House Alam Sutera private sector-led project.

