PR Newswire
20.02.2025
NaviFUS Corp. Advances Non-Invasive Precision Medicine for Brain Disorders with Taiwan's Chip Technology

TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NaviFUS Corp. is revolutionizing brain disorder treatments through ultrasound-based solutions, leveraging Taiwan's advanced chip technology. By integrating ICT capabilities into high-end medical devices, NaviFUS enhances signal processing beyond traditional medical devices, positioning itself as a global leader in focused ultrasound treatments.

Innovative Technology for Brain Disease Treatment

The NaviFUS system uses transcranial focused ultrasound and therapeutic guidance tracking for drug delivery and neuromodulation, offering new hope for patients with brain cancer and drug-resistant epilepsy.

Strong Industry Backing and Global Collaborations

NaviFUS has secured support from top venture capitalists, including Andy T.C. Chiu (Top Taiwan Venture Capital), Stan Shih (Founder of Acer and Chairman of Himalaya Venture Capital), and Max Wu (Spring Foundation of NCTU). It collaborates with YoungTek Electronics Corp., Genovate Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, led by Dr. Neal Kassell. These partnerships accelerate development and clinical applications.

Breakthrough Clinical Achievements

NaviFUS completed a Phase II trial in Taiwan with Avastin for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), demonstrating:

  • 66.7% progression-free survival at six months (vs. historical 42.6%)
  • Median progression-free survival of 8.9 months (vs. historical 4.2 months)

The strong safety and efficacy results have led to a pivotal clinical trial under Taiwan's regulatory agency.

In drug-resistant epilepsy, clinical studies show the NaviFUS system significantly reduces seizure frequency and duration, offering a promising treatment for patients unresponsive to medication. Phase II trials are ongoing in Taiwan, with pilot studies in Australia and the U.S.

Global Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

NaviFUS collaborates with Brainlab, a global leader in surgical navigation, to enhance treatment precision. Brainlab's network of 6,300 hospitals in 120 countries strengthens NaviFUS' global reach.

Taiwan's Leadership in Smart Healthcare

Chairman Jen Chen emphasized Taiwan's commitment to biomedical advancements, as highlighted by Acer founder Stan Shih during NaviFUS' pre-listing presentation. As Taiwan's only high-end medical device company integrating advanced chip technology, NaviFUS is shaping the future of non-invasive brain treatments.

About NaviFUS Corp.

NaviFUS develops focused ultrasound (FUS) technology for blood-brain barrier opening, drug delivery, and neuromodulation, improving treatment outcomes for brain diseases like glioblastoma and epilepsy.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navifus-corp-advances-non-invasive-precision-medicine-for-brain-disorders-with-taiwans-chip-technology-302381004.html

