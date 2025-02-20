Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MEDIA RELEASE
Jens Fankhänel, CEO Forbo Group, has fallen ill and must therefore withdraw temporarily from the operational business. Andreas Jaeger, Chief Financial Officer Forbo Group, is managing the company for the time being.
Baar, February 20, 2025
Jens Fankhänel, CEO Forbo Group, has fallen ill. To facilitate his recovery, he is temporarily handing over the operational management of the Group.
«On behalf of the entire company, we sincerely wish Jens Fankhänel a full and speedy recovery», says This E. Schneider, Chairman of the Board of Directors Forbo Holding Ltd.
Andreas Jaeger is managing the company for the time being while remaining in his role as the CFO Forbo Group. An update with further information is expected to follow in mid-April 2025.
