Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jens Fankhänel, CEO Forbo Group, is ill



20-Feb-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MEDIA RELEASE

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 53 OF THE SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION LISTING RULES

Jens Fankhänel, CEO Forbo Group, has fallen ill and must therefore withdraw temporarily from the operational business. Andreas Jaeger, Chief Financial Officer Forbo Group, is managing the company for the time being.

Baar, February 20, 2025

Jens Fankhänel, CEO Forbo Group, has fallen ill. To facilitate his recovery, he is temporarily handing over the operational management of the Group.

«On behalf of the entire company, we sincerely wish Jens Fankhänel a full and speedy recovery», says This E. Schneider, Chairman of the Board of Directors Forbo Holding Ltd.

Andreas Jaeger is managing the company for the time being while remaining in his role as the CFO Forbo Group. An update with further information is expected to follow in mid-April 2025.

MEDIA RELEASE (PDF FILE)

Contact person:

Karin Marti

Head Corporate Communications

Phone +41 58 787 25 41

www.forbo.com